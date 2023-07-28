Remnant 2 Hero's Sword guide: How to get the Zelda Easter egg weapon

Remnant 2 is a third-person co-op shooter released by Gunfire Games, which is the third iteration in a series comprising Chronos: Before the Ashes and Remnant: From the Ashes. This title brings a twist to traditional third-person shooter gameplay and improves upon the formula of fusing recursive elements with solid gunplay. It further adds to the replayability with randomized maps and modular boss encounters.

While the game itself is a lot of fun, you will come across a Zelda reference, an Easter egg of a sort, in Remnant 2. It comes in the form of a sword and besides having a cool appearance, it is also a lot of fun to wield during combat in the game.

The Hero’s Sword is the one in the frame here and is a powerful melee weapon in Remnant 2. In this article, we are going to guide you through the process of unlocking this Zelda Easter egg weapon in the game.

How to unlock the Hero’s Sword (Zelda Easter egg weapon) in Remnant 2?

Before Remnant 2, The Hero’s Sword had made an appearance in Remnant: From the Ashes. It is one of the most powerful melee weapons in the first installment of the series and we can expect the same to be true for the current title in concern.

This sword is a clear reference to Link’s Sword of the Hero in the Zelda series artwork, which was published way back in 1986. It does, however, come with powers that are unique to Remnant 2, and in the game, it is described as:

“An ancient, quick, and versatile blade suited for many situations. Contains a hidden power.”

In order to get your hands on the Hero’s Sword in this game, you must do the following things:

You will have to unlock the Explorer Archetype. You can do this by defeating the final boss in the game.

After this, you can use the Golden Compass Material to buy the Engram for the Explorer Archetype from Wallace at Ward 13.

You will need 1 Broken Compass, 10 Lumenite Crystals, and 1000 Scrap to craft the Golden Compass.

Whenever you unlock a new Archetype, your character comes as a starter class. Each of the starter classes in this title comes with its armor set and weapons, which for the Explorer Archetype happens to be the Hero’s Sword.

If you do not feel like making a new character, there is another way of getting this weapon. You can purchase the Hero’s Sword from Brabus in Ward 13. However, this option will unlock for you only if you defeat the game on Hardcore difficulty.

Is the Hero’s Sword good in Remnant 2?

The Hero’s Sword in this title has the following attributes:

Base Damage: 51

51 Critical Hit Chance: 5%

5% Weak Spot Damage: +90%

+90% Stagger Modifier: -10%

-10% Unique Ability: Energy Wave

Using Stamina, this sword can release energy waves that are capable of traveling long distances before hitting the assigned target. This gives the sword a ranged attack, making it really powerful and more versatile on the battlefield of the game. We feel it is definitely worth getting your hands on this weapon.