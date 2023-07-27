Gunfire Games' latest Souls-like title, Remnant 2, lets players embark on an exhilarating adventure. The title offers a fresh twist of third-person shooter gameplay combined with intense action as you explore the dangerously vast universe. Furthermore, a player's experience can be greatly enhanced by configuring the controller settings properly in Remnant 2.
Whether you're using a controller or a keyboard and mouse, it is crucial to find the optimal settings. This guide will assist you in achieving the most suitable controller settings for Remnant 2.
Best Remnant 2 control settings for keyboard and Xbox controller
Keyboard settings
For those who have a deep fondness for the souls-like genre, Remnant 2 presents a thrilling experience that overshadows a multitude of formidable hurdles. By fine-tuning your control scheme and adjusting sensitivity, you can enhance your prowess in combat and master the game's diverse mechanics.
Movement:
- Forward: W
- Backward: S
- Left: A
- Right: D
- Dodge/Vault: Space Bar
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Sprint: Left Shift
Combat:
- Ability 1: Q
- Ability 2: C
- Melee: Left Mouse Button
- Shoot: Left Mouse Button
- Aim: Right Mouse Button
- Switch Weapon: X
- Mouse Wheel Weapon Swap: On
- Reload: R
- Scope: Z
- Shift Camera: Left Shift
Interaction:
- Interact: E
- Relic: 1
- Item Slot 1: 2
- Item Slot 2: 3
- Item Slot 3: 4
- Item Slot 4: 5
- Ping: G
- Flashlight: L
Menus:
- Menu: Tab
- Options: O
- Archetype: P
- Character: J
- Inventory: I
- Traits: T
- Advanced Stats: R
- Map: M
UI:
- Select: Space Bar
- Item Interact: E
- Dialogue Select: F
- Dialogue Skip: Space Bar
- Inspect: Right Mouse Button
- Next Spectator: Right Shift
- Tab Right: E
- Tab Left: Q
- Map Camera Forward: W
- Map Camera Backward: S
- Map Camera Right: D
- Map Camera Left: A
Camera sensitivity:
- Invert Y: Off
- Invert X: Off
- Camera Bob: On
- Horizontal Camera: 50
- Vertical Camera: 50
- Horizontal Aiming: 50
- Vertical Aiming: 50
- Horizontal Scope: 50
- Vertical Scope: 50
- Deadzone: 10
Xbox controller
Unfortunately, one cannot customize controller inputs in Remnant 2. As a result, listed below are the complete Xbox button configurations that will aid in committing them to memory:
- Aim: LT
- Dragon Heart/Alt Mode: LB
- Shoot/Attack: RT
- Alt-Fire Mode: RB
- Switch Weapon/Item 2: Y
- Crouch Item/Item 4: B
- Dodge/Vault/Item 3: A
- Interact/Item 1: X
- Movement/Sprint: Left Stick
- Flashlight: Up (D-Pad)
- Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad)
- Camera/Scope: Right Stick
- Map: View Button
- Menu: Option Button
This concludes our guide for the best control setup for Remnant 2 for an optimized experience.