Gunfire Games' latest Souls-like title, Remnant 2, lets players embark on an exhilarating adventure. The title offers a fresh twist of third-person shooter gameplay combined with intense action as you explore the dangerously vast universe. Furthermore, a player's experience can be greatly enhanced by configuring the controller settings properly in Remnant 2.

Whether you're using a controller or a keyboard and mouse, it is crucial to find the optimal settings. This guide will assist you in achieving the most suitable controller settings for Remnant 2.

Best Remnant 2 control settings for keyboard and Xbox controller

Keyboard settings

Movement key binds in Keyboard Settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those who have a deep fondness for the souls-like genre, Remnant 2 presents a thrilling experience that overshadows a multitude of formidable hurdles. By fine-tuning your control scheme and adjusting sensitivity, you can enhance your prowess in combat and master the game's diverse mechanics.

Movement:

Forward : W

: W Backward : S

: S Left : A

: A Right : D

: D Dodge/Vault : Space Bar

: Space Bar Crouch : Left Ctrl

: Left Ctrl Sprint: Left Shift

Combat:

Ability 1 : Q

: Q Ability 2 : C

: C Melee : Left Mouse Button

: Left Mouse Button Shoot : Left Mouse Button

: Left Mouse Button Aim : Right Mouse Button

: Right Mouse Button Switch Weapon : X

: X Mouse Wheel Weapon Swap : On

: On Reload : R

: R Scope : Z

: Z Shift Camera: Left Shift

Interaction:

Interact : E

: E Relic : 1

: 1 Item Slot 1 : 2

: 2 Item Slot 2 : 3

: 3 Item Slot 3 : 4

: 4 Item Slot 4 : 5

: 5 Ping : G

: G Flashlight: L

Menus:

Menu : Tab

: Tab Options : O

: O Archetype : P

: P Character : J

: J Inventory : I

: I Traits : T

: T Advanced Stats : R

: R Map: M

UI:

Select : Space Bar

: Space Bar Item Interact : E

: E Dialogue Select : F

: F Dialogue Skip : Space Bar

: Space Bar Inspect : Right Mouse Button

: Right Mouse Button Next Spectator : Right Shift

: Right Shift Tab Right : E

: E Tab Left : Q

: Q Map Camera Forward : W

: W Map Camera Backward : S

: S Map Camera Right : D

: D Map Camera Left: A

Camera sensitivity:

Invert Y : Off

: Off Invert X : Off

: Off Camera Bob : On

: On Horizontal Camera : 50

: 50 Vertical Camera : 50

: 50 Horizontal Aiming : 50

: 50 Vertical Aiming : 50

: 50 Horizontal Scope : 50

: 50 Vertical Scope : 50

: 50 Deadzone: 10

Xbox controller

Xbox controller key binds (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unfortunately, one cannot customize controller inputs in Remnant 2. As a result, listed below are the complete Xbox button configurations that will aid in committing them to memory:

Aim : LT

: LT Dragon Heart/Alt Mode : LB

: LB Shoot/Attack : RT

: RT Alt-Fire Mode : RB

: RB Switch Weapon/Item 2 : Y

: Y Crouch Item/Item 4 : B

: B Dodge/Vault/Item 3 : A

: A Interact/Item 1 : X

: X Movement/Sprint : Left Stick

: Left Stick Flashlight : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Emote Wheel : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Camera/Scope : Right Stick

: Right Stick Map : View Button

: View Button Menu: Option Button

This concludes our guide for the best control setup for Remnant 2 for an optimized experience.