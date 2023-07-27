Gaming Tech

Remnant 2 best control settings

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 27, 2023 10:56 GMT
The best Remnant 2 control settings (Image via Sportskeeda)
Gunfire Games' latest Souls-like title, Remnant 2, lets players embark on an exhilarating adventure. The title offers a fresh twist of third-person shooter gameplay combined with intense action as you explore the dangerously vast universe. Furthermore, a player's experience can be greatly enhanced by configuring the controller settings properly in Remnant 2.

Whether you're using a controller or a keyboard and mouse, it is crucial to find the optimal settings. This guide will assist you in achieving the most suitable controller settings for Remnant 2.

Best Remnant 2 control settings for keyboard and Xbox controller

Keyboard settings

Movement key binds in Keyboard Settings (Image via Sportskeeda)
For those who have a deep fondness for the souls-like genre, Remnant 2 presents a thrilling experience that overshadows a multitude of formidable hurdles. By fine-tuning your control scheme and adjusting sensitivity, you can enhance your prowess in combat and master the game's diverse mechanics.

Movement:

  • Forward: W
  • Backward: S
  • Left: A
  • Right: D
  • Dodge/Vault: Space Bar
  • Crouch: Left Ctrl
  • Sprint: Left Shift

Combat:

  • Ability 1: Q
  • Ability 2: C
  • Melee: Left Mouse Button
  • Shoot: Left Mouse Button
  • Aim: Right Mouse Button
  • Switch Weapon: X
  • Mouse Wheel Weapon Swap: On
  • Reload: R
  • Scope: Z
  • Shift Camera: Left Shift

Interaction:

  • Interact: E
  • Relic: 1
  • Item Slot 1: 2
  • Item Slot 2: 3
  • Item Slot 3: 4
  • Item Slot 4: 5
  • Ping: G
  • Flashlight: L

Menus:

  • Menu: Tab
  • Options: O
  • Archetype: P
  • Character: J
  • Inventory: I
  • Traits: T
  • Advanced Stats: R
  • Map: M

UI:

  • Select: Space Bar
  • Item Interact: E
  • Dialogue Select: F
  • Dialogue Skip: Space Bar
  • Inspect: Right Mouse Button
  • Next Spectator: Right Shift
  • Tab Right: E
  • Tab Left: Q
  • Map Camera Forward: W
  • Map Camera Backward: S
  • Map Camera Right: D
  • Map Camera Left: A

Camera sensitivity:

  • Invert Y: Off
  • Invert X: Off
  • Camera Bob: On
  • Horizontal Camera: 50
  • Vertical Camera: 50
  • Horizontal Aiming: 50
  • Vertical Aiming: 50
  • Horizontal Scope: 50
  • Vertical Scope: 50
  • Deadzone: 10

Xbox controller

Xbox controller key binds (Image via Sportskeeda)
Unfortunately, one cannot customize controller inputs in Remnant 2. As a result, listed below are the complete Xbox button configurations that will aid in committing them to memory:

  • Aim: LT
  • Dragon Heart/Alt Mode: LB
  • Shoot/Attack: RT
  • Alt-Fire Mode: RB
  • Switch Weapon/Item 2: Y
  • Crouch Item/Item 4: B
  • Dodge/Vault/Item 3: A
  • Interact/Item 1: X
  • Movement/Sprint: Left Stick
  • Flashlight: Up (D-Pad)
  • Emote Wheel: Down (D-Pad)
  • Camera/Scope: Right Stick
  • Map: View Button
  • Menu: Option Button

This concludes our guide for the best control setup for Remnant 2 for an optimized experience.

