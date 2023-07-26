Best Remnant 2 settings for Xbox Series X and Series S

Xbox Series X and Series S consoles have finally welcomed Remnant 2, one of the most visually pleasing and graphically demanding titles released so far this year. However, gamers on these devices need not worry as the console can hit a decent 60 FPS straight out of the box. The new action shooter from Gearbox comes with three performance modes which include Quality, Balanced, and Performance.

Each of these modes either prioritizes framerates or visual fidelity. Other than this, the console also has a few other customizable settings. This article will review the best video, audio, and controller settings for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Best video and audio settings in Remnant 2 for Xbox Series X and Series S

The Xbox Series X plays Remnant 2 at 4K 30 FPS with the Quality mode selected. Although 60 FPS is possible with the Performance mode, the game relies on dynamic resolution to deliver these numbers. Still, we believe 60 FPS is necessary for an action shooter like Remnant and recommend gamers stick to the Balanced mode for the most part.

The Performance mode in this game delivers uncapped framerates. However, note that the console sacrifices the visual quality (mainly resolution) to provide high FPS. For most gamers, the extra frames above 60 FPS won't make a significant difference in the game and, hence, this mode isn't for everyone.

The best settings in Remnant 2 are listed below:

Video

Brightness: 47

47 Motion blur: Off

Off Performance mode: Balanced

Audio

Master: 80

80 Voice: 100

100 Music: 100

100 Sound effects: 100

100 Enable subtitles: On

Audio settings will depend based on a player's preference and what audio setup they are using. If you are playing on headphones, we highly recommend turning the master volume down for a more comfortable experience.

Best Remnant 2 controller settings for Xbox Series X and Series S

Besides video and audio settings, controller settings also play a crucial role in determining the experience in the game. To a large extent, the stock settings are good enough. However, we recommend some fine-tuning for a better experience in the title.

The best Xbox controller settings for the Series X and Series S are listed below:

Controller

Invert Y: Off

Off Invert X: Off

Off Camera bob: On

On Horizontal camera sensitivity: 50

50 Vertical camera sensitivity: 50

50 Horizontal aiming sensitivity: 50

50 Vertical aiming sensitivity: 50

50 Horizontal scope sensitivity: 50

50 Vertical scope sensitivity: 50

50 Deadzone: 10%

Remnant 2 does have a few performance-related issues on PCs, as multiple gamers with high-end GPUs like the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti have reported low FPS. However, the Xbox Series and the PS5 are immune to these issues.