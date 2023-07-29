Remnant 2: How to get the All Seeing Eye secret consumable?

The All Seeing Eye in Remnant 2 is just one of the many consumables that you’re going to stumble upon within the game. This item is unique since you’ll never know what power-up or debuff you’ll be getting when you use it. Another thing worth noting is that you can use it as many times as you want.

Considering such attributes, it is fitting that players will have to work for it to earn this powerful consumable. To that end, here’s a guide to acquiring the All Seeing Eye in Remnant 2.

Getting the All Seeing Eye in Remnant 2

She's a bit of a snub. (Credits: Gunfire Games)

You can get the All Seeing Eye through a non-playable character named Oracle of the Dran at the Brocwithe Quarter. The NPC is an old-looking lady using a quilting machine alongside a bunch of kids.

Once you’re there, she will not be interacting with you. You need to find first a couple of kids. After doing so, these children will then return to the refuge. You can now interact with that Remnant 2 NPC.

You will be initially rewarded with the Recovery trait. If you haven’t noticed yet, there’s a massive quilt on the floor that she seems to be working on. You’ll discover that the quilt showcases the various bosses and events within Remnant 2 that you need to defeat/complete, which includes:

-Defeat the chess guy during the Postulant’s Parlor event

-Defeat the Nightweaver, which is The Tormented Asylum main boss

-Defeat Barghest the Vile within Harvester’s Reach

-Defeat The Bloat King in The Great Sewers

-Defeat Magister Dullain in the Shattered Gallery

-Complete the Council Event within the Council Chamber

-Defeat The Huntress within the Brocwithe Quarter

-Defeat Gwendyl The Unburnt in Cotton’s Kiln

- Defeat Faelin/Faerin within the Beatific/Malefic Gallery

-Complete the Feast Event within The Great Hall

-Defeat The Red Prince within the Gilded Chamber

-Complete The Burning Event within the Butcher’s Quarter

It sure is a handful, but if you’re up to the challenge, you won’t mind these. After you have ticked off all 12 tasks in Remnant 2, you can go back to the Oracle of the Dran and talk to her. She will finally reward you with the All Seeing Eye consumable.

It's not all buffs

As mentioned, the All Seeing Eye will not grant you buffs all the time. It can also give a debuff like an increase in damage received. There are also talks suggesting that this consumable in Remnant 2 has something to do with locating the Archon Prime Archetype in the game.

That's all you need to know about acquiring the All Seeing Eye. Check out Sportskeeda for more gaming tips, guides, and features on other third-person shooters.