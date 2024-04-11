Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC release date, new archetype, and more explored

Gunfire Games has finally announced the next DLC chapter for Remnant 2, The Forgotten Kingdom, which is releasing on April 23, 2024. The Forgotten Kingdom will take players back to one of the most visually stunning locales in Remnant 2 — Yaesha and aims to further flesh out the story of that realm, while also introducing new questlines and characters.

Much like the previous DLC, The Awakened King, the upcoming expansion will include a brand-new story, new combat gear (weapons and armor pieces), and also a unique archetype — the Invoker, adding a fresh playstyle for players to experiment with.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, including its supported platforms, new archetype, and more.

When is Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC coming out?

Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC is scheduled to be released on April 23, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The previous DLC, The Awakened King, focused on the Losomn world, adding a completely new dungeon that further expanded the lore of the locale as well as key characters like Nimue.

While Gunfire Games did not reveal which characters from the base game version of Yaesha will return in the DLC, the developers did confirm that The Forgotten Kingdom will expand the story of the location, and also give players insight into the realm's secrets.

The Forgotten Kingdom DLC's official description reads:

"In this upcoming DLC for REMNANT II, players will piece together the forgotten history of the lost tribe of Yaesha as they attempt to quell the vengeful wrath of an ancient stone spirit called Lydusa. Navigate the lingering traces of torment, treachery, and death that haunt the land's once proud ziggurats, as Lydusa's living stones wander the crumbling remnants of an ancient civilization in search of fresh blood."

Further detailing the new features players can expect from Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, Gunfire Games mentioned:

"In a brand-new storyline, players must uncover the secrets of the lost tribe by exploring a mysterious new area within the world of Yaesha. In this strange new location, players will traverse new dungeons, acquire powerful gear—including a new Archetype, “The Invoker"— meet unexpected allies, and face new threats in their quest to return some semblance of peace to the forgotten kingdom."

The new archetype added to the game with the DLC is the Invoker, which according to Gunfire Games, utilizes the spiritual magic of Yaesha as its weapons. Details on the Invoker are scarce, but judging by the archetype's official description, it seems a similar class to the Ritualist, which was introduced in the previous DLC.

More details on the Invoker will be revealed in a dedicated gameplay trailer. Lastly, The Forgotten Kingdom will feature a host of new weapons and armor sets to unlock, further helping players craft their ultimate end-game build to tackle the DLC's challenges.