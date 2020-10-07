Report: PUBG Corporation now in talks with Airtel for India return, global downloads decrease by 26%

Last month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India banned 118 apps, including the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile, on the grounds that they were "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity" of the country.

Just a few days after the ban was imposed, PUBG Corporation released an official statement revealing that they no longer authorised the PUBG Mobile franchise to Shenzhen-based Tencent Games in India. This step brought a sense of relief to the Indian PUBG Mobile community as it opened the doors for the return of the game to the country.

As days passed, reports emerged that PUBG Corporation were looking for an Indian partner to distribute the game in the country. Other reports suggested that PUBG Corporation had initiated talks with Reliance Jio.

However, a report by Entrackr now claims that these talks are off, and PUBG Corporation is instead in negotiation with Airtel.

Global PUBG Mobile downloads decrease by 26%

The report also stated that according to data from Sensor Tower, the global download rate of PUBG Mobile has fallen by 26% in September 2020 compared to the previous month.

An anonymous source told Entrackr:

“PUBG is in early conversation with Airtel for handing over distribution rights to the telecom giant. This desperation shows that PUBG has been trying hard to get back into the Indian market.”

The source added:

“The gaming platform is also busy in raising a lean team in India. It has been interviewing candidates with experience of under 4 to 6 years.”

