Report: PUBG Mobile yet to get government permission for India comeback, three weeks since the announcement

According to a report by Inside Sports, PUBG Mobile is yet to receive permission from government authorities for its comeback in India.

The past few weeks have brought in several positive pieces of news for Indian PUBG Mobile fans. An official press release by PUBG Corporation on 12th November stated that the South Korean company was gearing up to release an Indian version of the game. The version would feature certain changes to meet the needs and preferences of local users.

Soon after, teasers featuring Dynamo, Kroten, and Jonathan were dropped on PUBG Mobile India's social media handles. Apart from this, a website and a new official Facebook page exclusively for the Indian version of the game were set up.

The report from Inside Sports, however, states that the PUBG Corporation, or any other new entity, has not yet received permission to restart its operation in the country.

A Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology told Inside Sports,

“There is no change in that stance at this stage.”

The source further added.

“Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India.”

PUBG Mobile will need a green signal from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to restart its operations in the country.

PUBG India

A few days back, PUBG India was registered as a private company with a paid-up capital of INR 5,00,000 and an authorized capital of INR 15,00,000. Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn were named the two directors of the company.

Hyunil Sohn is also the Head of Corporate Development at Krafton. PUBG Corporation will be merged into Krafton Inc. from 2nd December onwards.

Kumar Krishnan Iyer has the directorship of several companies, including AccuWeather.

