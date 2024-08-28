Rescue in Marvel Future Fight: Stats, how to get, and best uses

By Aditya Parsutkar
Modified Aug 28, 2024 23:15 GMT
Rescue in Marvel Future Fight
Rescue in Marvel Future Fight (Image via Netmarble Monster)

Also known as Pepper Potts, Rescue in Marvel Future Fight is a prominent hero equipped with a high-tech suit. The character has a mix of strong energy attacks and solid defenses. She can be a significant asset to your team both offensively and defensively.

This article explores Rescue's key stats in Marvel Future Fight, how to acquire her, and the most effective strategies to maximize her potential in your gameplay.

Rescue Stats

Rescue in Marvel Future Fight (Image via Netmarble Monster)
Rescue in Marvel Future Fight (Image via Netmarble Monster)
  • Rank: MasteryStar
  • Level: 1 (60)
  • Energy Attack: 24 (7,559)
  • Physical Defense: 14 (3,824)
  • Energy Defense: 16 (4,629)
  • HP: 102 (14,966)
also-read-trending Trending

Leader

  • Rescue Armor: Creates a shield (20% of Max HP) for all allies when HP is below 30%.

Passive Skills

  • Life Support System: +30% speed, 3% HP recovery when HP is below 99%. Ignores invisibility, and targets with 75% accuracy for 2s.
  • Repulsor Tech: +20% to all attacks and defenses of summoned characters, +45% Energy Attack. +32% Skill Damage, +15% Bonus Damage.

Active Skills

  • Tracking Missile: 79% Energy Damage, Additional 24 Energy Damage.
  • Boost Up: Stun (2s), 95% Energy Damage, Additional 142 Energy Damage.
  • Electric Force Field: Stun (2s), +5% Recovery Rate, illusion with 45% stats, guards 5 hits, +5% All Defenses. 88% energy damage, additional 142 energy damage.
  • Repulsor Coil: Stun (2s), +25% All Attacks, +1% Speed, +25% Critical Rate, removes Incapacitation. 114% Energy Damage, Additional 142 Energy Damage.
  • Hyper Charge: Stun (2s), +20% All Defenses, 50% chance for immunity to all damage. 148% Energy Damage, Additional 15 Energy Damage.

Awakened Skill

Armor Force (Energy Attack)

  • Enemy: 50% Burn (4 sec), Stun (4 sec), 80% miss (5 sec), Buff removal (1 sec).
  • Self: +35% Crit Rate/Damage, +35% Basic Damage (1 attack), Ignore 70% Dodge (all 12 sec), Invincibility (8 sec), +25% Attack/Defense (40 sec).
  • Damage: 49% of Energy Attack + 214 Energy Damage.

How to get Rescue in Marvel Future Fight

To get Rescue in Marvel Future Fight, follow these steps:

  • Step 1. Access the in-game store from the lobby.
  • Step 2. Once in the store, click on the "Daily Perks" section.
  • Step 3. Find the "Get 30 Biometrics Daily" pack.
  • Step 4. This pack, which costs INR 999.00, contains Rescue. Spend the required amount to get the character.
Rescue location in Marvel Future Fight (Image via Netmarble Monster)
Rescue location in Marvel Future Fight (Image via Netmarble Monster)

When you purchase this pack, you’ll receive Rescue, 300 crystals, a hero chest, and 300 Lv.5 Chips.

Best uses of Rescue in Marvel Future Fight

Rescue is a versatile Marvel Future Fight hero who can be used effectively in various situations. Here’s how to make the most of her abilities:

Support Role: Rescue’s abilities, like creating shields and increasing attack/defense stats, make her a valuable support hero. She’s ideal for team compositions needing durability and survivability boosts.

Blast-Type Missions: Rescue is great against enemies that are weak to Blast-type attacks. Use her in these missions for better damage.

That's all you need to know about Rescue in Marvel Future Fight. Follow Sportskeeda for similar guides.

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी