Resident Evil 4 Remake guide: All Extra Content Shop items and how to unlock them

Resident Evil 4 Remake features some really unique weapons and accessories that players can unlock as they progress through the game's story. While most of these items can be organically unlocked by completing chapters and purchasing them from the merchant, a few are hidden behind the Extra Content Shop.

Much like other recently released Resident Evil games, Resident Evil 4 Remake allows players to unlock new weapons, accessories, and costumes for the main characters in the story, i.e., Leon and Ashley, via the Extra Content Shop. There are also exclusive concept artworks and character models to unlock in the shop.

Every item in the Extra Content Shop is unlocked using an in-game currency called Challenge Points (CP), which players can earn by completing certain challenges. While most challenges are automatically unlocked by playing Resident Evil 4 Remake and completing chapters, there are a few that will require players to go through the game multiple times.

List of all Extra Content Shop items that players can unlock in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Extra Content Shop has been a staple of the Resident Evil franchise ever since Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. It usually features over-the-top and overpowered weapons that players can unlock as a reward for completing the game's various challenges or finishing it on higher difficulties.

In Resident Evil 4 Remake, the Extra Content Shop also allows players to unlock exclusive cosmetics, including outfits and accessories for Ashley and Leon, the playable characters in the base game.

Here are all the Extra Content Shop items that players can unlock in Resident Evil 4 Remake:

Bonus weapons

Handcannon: Unlocked by completing a playthrough on Professional mode without using any bonus weapons or by getting S rank or higher in all three stages of The Mercenaries.

Unlocked by completing a playthrough on Professional mode without using any bonus weapons or by getting S rank or higher in all three stages of The Mercenaries. Chicago Sweeper: Unlocked by completing a playthrough on Professional mode with A rank or higher.

Unlocked by completing a playthrough on Professional mode with A rank or higher. Primal Knife: Unlocked by destroying all 16 clockwork castellans.

Outfits (Leon)

Jacket: Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty.

Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty. Shirt: Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty.

Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty. Pinstripe suit: Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty.

Outfits (Ashley)

Jacket: Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty.

Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty. Jacketless: Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty.

Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty. Armor: Complete the game on Hardcore mode with A rank or higher.

Accessories

Glasses (Lexington): Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty.

Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty. Foam Mask: Unlocked by completing the main story on Standard or higher difficulty preset.

Unlocked by completing the main story on Standard or higher difficulty preset. Skull Mask: Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty.

Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty. Face Guard: Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty.

Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty. Sunglasses (Round): Unlocked by completing the main story on Standard or higher difficulty preset.

Unlocked by completing the main story on Standard or higher difficulty preset. Sunglasses (Frameless): Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty.

Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty. Eye Patch: Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty.

Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty. Flight Cap: Unlocked by completing the main story on Standard or higher difficulty preset.

Unlocked by completing the main story on Standard or higher difficulty preset. Sunglasses (Cat Eye): Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty.

Unlocked by completing the main story once on any difficulty. Surgical Mask: Unlocked by completing the main story on Hardcore or higher difficulty preset.

Unlocked by completing the main story on Hardcore or higher difficulty preset. Flight Helmet: Unlocked Unlocked by completing the main story on Hardcore or higher difficulty preset.

Unlocked Unlocked by completing the main story on Hardcore or higher difficulty preset. Iron Helmet: Unlocked Unlocked by completing the main story on Hardcore or higher difficulty preset.

Unlocked Unlocked by completing the main story on Hardcore or higher difficulty preset. Glasses (Round): Unlocked Unlocked by completing the main story on Hardcore or higher difficulty preset.

Unlocked Unlocked by completing the main story on Hardcore or higher difficulty preset. Glasses (Square): Unlocked Unlocked by completing the main story on Hardcore or higher difficulty preset.

Unlocked Unlocked by completing the main story on Hardcore or higher difficulty preset. Knitted Hat: Unlocked Unlocked by completing the main story on Hardcore or higher difficulty preset.

The final few items that players can unlock in the Extra Content Shop are exclusive concept art and character models. Both can be unlocked via the Challenge Points that players earn as they progress through the main story of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

