Resident Evil Village mod makes Lady Dimitrescu even taller

One of 2021's most popular video game characters, Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village, has somewhat of a cult following all over the internet. As a result, the latest mod to hit the Resident Evil Village community makes the 9 foot 6 inches tall vampire lady even taller, making her more menacing than she already is. While not a massive gameplay overhaul, the change makes for a more terrifying experience while trying to escape Lady Dimitrescu in her castle.

Modder makes terrifying Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu even taller

Developed by modder xRaq, the 'Taller Lady Dimitrescu' mod can be found over on nexusmods. The increase in height puts Lady Dimitrescu's height above her default 9 foot 6 value and just under a chandelier at Castle Dimitrescu.

The maker of the mod has stated that the mod isn't perfect and owing to the giantess' size, she does clip through doorways and ceilings at certain areas of the castle.

The developer of the mod has confirmed that it is compatible with other appearance mods for Lady Dimitrescu, so players don't need to worry about breaking their game.

Conversely, xRaq has also developed a "normal height" Lady Dimitrescu mod for Resident Evil Village that reduces Lady Dimitrescu's height to make her just a couple inches taller than Ethan himself. Players can get their hands on this mod right here.

With Resident Evil Village shipping over 4 million copies within a month of its launch, it has solidified itself as one of the strongest entries to the Resident Evil franchise and has ensured the longevity of the franchise for a couple more sequels at the very least.

