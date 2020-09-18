Retailers list to pre-order Xbox Series X and Series S

Microsoft's next-generation of consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, are set to be launched on November 10, 2020.

The Xbox Series X is officially priced at 499 USD (49,990 INR in India) while the smaller variant, Xbox Series S, is priced at 299 USD (34,990 INR in India).

The official pre-orders for both consoles will begin from September 22, 2020.

Also Read: 'Sony will have more PS5 units ready for sale than they had PS4 units in 2013': PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan

Xbox Series X and Series S pre-order starts on September 22

Image Credit: Xbox

(Disclaimer: All official information is taken from a blog post from Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief)

The Xbox Series X and the Series S will be available in 37 countries at launch and 41 countries by the end of this year (Holiday 2020).

Advertisement

Here is an official list of retailers from where you can pre-order your Xbox Series X or Series S starting September 22.

United States (8 AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers

Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers Canada (8 AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating retailers

Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating retailers UK (8 AM BST): Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and other participating retailers

Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and other participating retailers Australia (8 AM AEST): Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers

Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers New Zealand (8 AM NZST): Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and other participating retailers

People from Europe, the Middle East and Africa can pre-order the consoles online starting at 9 AM CEST at MS Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, Elkjøp/Elgiganten and other participating retailers.

You can also pre-order the next-gen Xbox consoles using the Xbox All-Access program from the following retailers, starting September 22, 2020.

United States (8 AM PT): Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart

Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart Australia (8 AM AEST): Telstra

Telstra New Zealand (8 AM NZST): Spark

Spark UK (8 AM BST): GAME and Smyths Toys

GAME and Smyths Toys Denmark (9 AM CEST): Elgiganten

Elgiganten Finland (9 AM CEST): Gigantti

Gigantti Norway (9 AM CEST): Elkjøp

Elkjøp Sweden (9 AM CEST): Elgiganten

Source: Xbox News

Also Read: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC predicted system requirements