Return to the Control Center: Genshin Impact quest guide

Return to the Control Center is an objective in the Genshin Impact quest titled As the Khvarena's Light Shows: Nirodha. It's pretty simple to accomplish, as players follow a little green Farrwick to its destination and solve one puzzle involving a Rune Mechanism. Since you're reading this guide, there is a good chance that you have already completed the Open the Ruins' Gate objective. Return to the Control Center's puzzle is identical in function to the one you had to solve in this one.

The only difference is that the answer is completely different. In fact, the Farrwick even reveals the pattern you're supposed to enter on the wall near the Rune Mechanism when it flies around the room. This guide will show you the answer to this whole objective for the reader's convenience.

How to return to the control center in Genshin Impact: Khvarena's Light Shows Nirodha quest guide

You get the Return to the Control Center objective at this point (Image via HoYoverse)

Just to recap: You've collected the Energy Block and now wonder where to go. The spot isn't marked on the map for you, but the solution is simple. Follow Farrwick, the little green fairy-looking creature, and you will eventually reach the Control Center. However, there are a few obstacles along the way.

The first one that many readers might be going through this Genshin Impact guide for is the Rune Mechanism puzzle.

This is the solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Astute players will notice that the flying Farrwick may illuminate the wall, revealing the pattern you're supposed to use on this Rune Mechanism. However, you can solve the puzzle without even waiting for that to happen. Here are the shapes you're supposed to have on the Rune Mechanism:

Upper Level: Square

Square Middle Level: W

W Bottom Level: Square

Rotate the Upper and Bottom levels twice and the middle one once to complete this puzzle. You should then see a brief transition where the nearby gate opens. Go through it and continue to follow the Farrwick.

These two Ruin Guards will awaken while you follow the little green Farrwick to its destination (Image via HoYoverse)

The creature will eventually lead Genshin Impact players to two Ruin Guards. Wait for their long awakening animation to play, then defeat them with whatever characters you have in your party. You can then pick up anything they drop and continue following the Farrwick to its destination.

This is the final door to go through to reach the Control Center (Image via HoYoverse)

It will eventually lead you to an amber-colored orb that you can interact with to open a nearby door. The Farrwick will stay here, but that's fine since you no longer need it. Head through the door and continue running to Nasejuna to finish the Return to the Control Center quest objective.

Subsequently, another cutscene will be played, and Genshin Impact players will see Nasejuna discuss his notes. You can then install the Energy Block without a problem. This article is primarily for the Return to the Control Center objective. If readers want help with the full quest, they should check out this hyperlinked guide.

The full quest for As the Khvarena's Light Shows: Nirodha is pretty long in Genshin Impact, especially since several steps aren't the most intuitive for some players.

Poll : Do you usually struggle with Genshin Impact puzzles? Yes No 0 votes