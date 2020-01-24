Everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 4

Debarshi Das

24 Jan 2020

Apex Legends Trailer

The first anniversary of Apex Legends is inching closer and Respawn (developers) have a lot in the bag to celebrate the occasion. The preview of the Season 4 on a live stream by the men behind the game was just a glimpse of an upcoming feastful year for the Apex Legends fans and newcomers alike. It is scheduled to hit the systems on February 4.

In the 30 minutes short live stream on the official Apex Legends channel, Game Director Chad Grenier, Executive Producer Drew McCoy, addressed quite a lot and let out a brief history of the development of the idea of what the game was, what it has become and what players can expect in future.



Apex Legends Season 4 - What to Expect

Heading into the fourth season of the game, there is a lot to expect and enjoy. New legends, weaponry, a brand new battle-pass, updates to Ranked, the competitive mode of Apex and what not. The new season appears to be fueled with exquisite content for gameplay experience, filled with thrill and mayhem as the players make their way to become the last man standing. This year, the fourth season of Apex Legends has been assigned the name - Assimilation.

Things to Look Out For

Out of all that was addressed during the short official live-stream cum teaser for Apex Legends Season 4 - Assimilation, here are a few noteworthy mentions to look out for the next time you hop onto apex Legends and about the new season.

A New Champion

Forge, the new Legend

Apex Legends initially launched with a roster of 8 legends that included Bloodhound, Lifelife, Bangalore, Pathfinder, Gibraltar, Mirage, Caustic and Wraith. As of now, the roster has been updated with three new legends being Crypto the hacker, Octane the speed demon and Wattson the healer.

However, the fourth season of Apex Legends will bring another exquisite legend for players to grind and fight for.

The Legend has been revealed as a tall and buffed figure and is being called Forge, the brawler. On the official page, he is being described as confident and humble. He uses his size, brute strength and armaments to batter and bruises his opponents. The fans are still in the wait for further info on the legend and its abilities.

A Fresh Battle-pass

Season 4Battle-pass is called Assimilation

The new installment of the Apex Legends battle-pass promises to include over a hundred exclusive items consisting of Legendary cosmetics such as gun and character skins, apex packs, loading screens, banners, music packs and much more.

The battle-pass is being called Assimilation. Any information about its pricing has not been revealed but expect it to arrive soon.

New Weaponry

Sentinel, sniper-bolt action

To begin with, Apex Legends had an arsenal of 21 weapons ranging from potato pistols (not anymore) like Mozambique to over-powered tools of decimation like the Kraber. To add to the persistent action, a new sniper-rifle is being added to the game. It is being described as a bolt-action sniper rifle unlike the Kraber, which was semi-automatic. The devs describe it as a bolt-action rifle with armor-piercing abilities and have named it the Sentinel.

Update to Ranked

Courtesy- EA

Earlier, the Ranked Series 1 lasted 3 months long, and the Ranked Series 2 lasted 4 months long. This time, the team behind Apex has settled upon this new idea of having a 3 month long Rank Series 3 but it will be divided into two splits.

The ranked ladder will be split into two halves

Each split will have a soft reset. The first split will be played on World’s Edge map, while the second split will be played on the OG map and everyone’s favorite King’s Canyon. Yes, this is the return of the ‘King’ as King’s Canyon makes its re-entry into the competitive Apex Legends map pool.

Respawn will also add another tier on the competitive ladder of the game. This tier would be placed in between Diamond and the Apex Predator. Only the top 500 players will be promoted to Apex Predator rank while rest will be occupying the place of the Master tier albeit the RP required is staying the same at 10,000 RP.

Anniversary Bonus for All

Respawn will be handing out charms as a free gift

To express their gratitude to all the fans of Apex Legends for the first anniversary, free charms are being given away as login gifts. Players will be able to collect the charms when Season 4 hits the game on February 4.