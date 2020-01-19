Apex Legends Gets Third-Person Mode- Here’s all you need to know

Respawn has released a new TPP game mode

Apex Legends, released just a year back, has gone through a lot of transformations with game-changing patches and eye-candy luxury skins. The game has slowly become one of the premier titles and is now looking to push even further.

It also had its fair share of controversy when its first battle-pass dropped in season 2 and caught the fans with an astonishing direct purchase price to get gain all its contents which were nothing but polished skins and gimmicks and the most-wanted ‘Heirloom’.

It has topped the charts of fan-favorite battle royale games and has made its debut into the Esports competitive scene. The devs are committed to this game and the patches and updates released by them are keeping the game fresh and enjoyable.

Recently, there has been a big update that has hit the game and the player base has gone all wild about it. The devs are calling it the ‘Grand Soiree’ event.

About the Grand Soiree Event

The Grand Soiree event was released as an update to Apex Legends on January 14, 2020. It came packed with new guns and character skins as it was shown in the trailer. It is a limited-time event which is still underway and will last till the end of the month till January 28.

The event retrospects back into the 1920s with guns, gimmicks and character skins inspired by the fashion of the roaring twenties. Besides the cosmetic side of things, this event has much to offer.

The 'Grand Soiree' event features 7 splendid rotating limited-time games modes and a plethora of surprises and hidden easter eggs. It is two weeks full of finely crafted mayhem. It offers 2 exclusive game modes which rotate every 2 days.

The game modes promise to take the players on a ride through the timeline of history. Players can take part in event prizes track, play their way to earn exotic rewards and as always make use the event exclusive shop to surf through an array of cosmetic items.

A detailed look

The Grand Soiree Event is one of its kind to Apex Legends. It offers limited-time game modes that change every two days. Each limited-time event will have three challenges that offer a total of 1000 points which append in the progress of the battle-pass.

The Grand Soiree Event, much like the previously introduced theme-based events, will too have a Direct Purchase Shop for those of you who want to upgrade your arsenal of cosmetics. However, the items will be constantly rotating, so keep your senses sharp!

About the Third-person mode

On January 18, 2020, the Third-person mode went live and will last until January 20, 2020. Initially, it was discovered after the players finished a hidden Easter egg challenge; it unlocked a third-person-perspective game mode.

However, recently, the devs added the third-person mode as a gameplay feature for a limited time. It is a breath of fresh air for all the fans and newcomers alike. So, if you haven’t yet tried to go jump in before it's too late!

It has been speculated that probably the devs are testing for the possibility of a full-scale third-person mode through this temporary introduction. Maybe they want a rough response from the player base before executing any further plans they have.

Moreover, with rumours of a new legend being released in the upcoming months, and the addition of this update and its hidden easter eggs, it seems the devs are trying their best to keep their audience all pumped up for an exciting year of Apex Legends action.