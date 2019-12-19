Can Apex Legends regain prominence again?

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 19 Dec 2019, 17:33 IST

Apex Legends was released in February 2019

Apex Legends took the entire gaming market by storm when it was released back in February 2019. The game blew up and everyone was hooked on Apex Legends as soon as Respawn released it. The magnitude of the Apex Legends storm was so great that it was constantly in the top half of most streamed and viewed games on Twitch.

The player base for the game grew rapidly, and it felt like the Apex Legends conquest is inevitable. However, the popularity of the game dipped significantly after the first few months, and everybody wondered if Apex Legend was another fluke.

Despite losing its popularity, the actual player base of Apex Legends is still growing. There are several factors behind the downfall in the game’s popularity, one of the main being the hacker infestation. After Apex Legends rose to prominence, the game started to attract a lot of hackers and scripters.

The game lobbies were filled with bots whose only job was to promote their hacks and scripts. Everyone faced this issue, and although the developers took care of the situation, it left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.

@Respawn I would have probably spent 60 dollars on supporting apex legends by now for sure. if there weren't hackers everywhere, bad servers that cause slow motion lag, and chinese players using vpn's — b (@thepissedfurby) March 28, 2019

The lack of action from the developers was also a turnoff point for many players from the community. The first season of the game was revealed 2 months after the initial release of the game and for a long time players had nothing but one game mode to play.

Credit should be given where due though. Respawn has done a commendable job from the time Season 1 of the game has rolled in. Respawn is constantly adding new features to the game and at no point, it felt like the game is getting stale. Season 3 of the game is currently ongoing and the game slowly but surely has picked the pace again.

Respawn has announced the next big step in Apex Legends’ journey being the launch of the global Esports tournament. The Apex Legends Global Series will be produced either by Respawn and its parent company Electronic Arts or by the tournament’s event production partners GLL and PGL. The tournament has an overall prize pool of $3 million, where $1 million is allocated to the grand-finals at the end of the league.

We're excited to announce the Apex Legends Global Series!



🌎 Twelve global live events

🖥 First online tournament on Jan 25 using new tournament servers

🏆 $3 million up for grabs



Get all the details on the Apex Legends Global Series: https://t.co/6gjYDtrTka pic.twitter.com/4BNb5pATGl — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 17, 2019

The announcement of a new Apex Legends dedicated league, and with Season 4 on cards, things are looking bright for the game at the moment. 2020 has a lot to offer, and it would be interesting to see if Apex Legends can reach its former glory again.