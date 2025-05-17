Revenge of the Savage Planet stuttering and crashing on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: Possible reasons and fixes

Revenge of the Savage Planet might be the perfect title to play if you are looking for a relaxed and comfortable gaming session. While the title is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, there have been multiple complaints from gamers facing poor performance while running the game on these consoles.

This article delves into some of the reasons that might be causing such issues. We have also provided some potential fixes to solve them.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. rolls out official patches.

Fixing performance issues with Revenge of the Savage Planet on PlayStation consoles

1) Restart your console

Restart the game to fix performance issues (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

While there certainly is a thrill about playing your favourite game in one sitting, gaming for extended hours can often lead to overheating and poor performance. This can be fixed by restarting your PlayStation. Shut down your console for a few minutes, let it rest for a while, and then restart it to check if the issue still persists.

2) Check for poor ventilation issues

If the fix mentioned above did not work for you, check if your console is kept in a well-ventilated spot. For example, if your PlayStation is kept inside a closed cabinet or somewhere with improper air flow, relocate it to a better place. Moreover, don't forget to give your console a good dusting. Accumulated dust can often lead to higher temperatures while gaming.

3) Make sure your console has enough available storage

If your console is running out of storage, it can lead to poor performance while playing Revenge of the Savage Planet. To fix this, either delete some unwanted apps and games or install an additional SSD to increase your storage.

4) Check for firmware and game updates

If your console is running an older version of the PlayStation firmware, it can also lead to incompatibility issues, which in turn can lead to poor performance while gaming. To fix this, update to the latest version. While you are at it, also check if there are any pending updates for Revenge of the Savage Planet and install them.

If you are facing these issues on other platforms, check out these guides:

