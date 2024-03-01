Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered guide: All puzzles solutions

Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered is a side event in the version 1.4 Phase One update. This side event is dedicated to 37 and tells her story. Timekeepers must complete the In Our Time chapter from the main story to play the event, which is available until March 28, 2024. They can learn about 37’s backstory and a little about mathematics and earn generous rewards by completing the stages.

The stages contain simple mathematical puzzles, and you must deduce the answers to clear them. You must arrange the available mathematical shapes with unique characteristics in each stage to solve the puzzle.

Below is the solution to all Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered side event puzzles in the version 1.4 update.

All puzzles solutions in Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered side event

Timekeepers can get Clear Drops, Dust, Sharpodonty, and more by completing the event (Image via Bluepoch)

After finding a notebook containing mathematical puzzles in the laboratory, 37 goes to the beach and looks for companions to solve them with. Sophia's father gave it to her as a little girl to help her learn mathematics. Although Sophia thinks it is a waste of time for such an intelligent researcher to solve rudimentary puzzles, 37 insists that they are like the number "1", which holds the origin of all mathematical thoughts.

You can get the following rewards upon solving all puzzles with 37 in Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered:

240 Clear Drops

30000 Sharpodonty

30000 Dust

4 Cicada Wings

2 Holy Silver

1 Golden Beetle

1 Winged Key

12 Enlighten II

Seven of the event’s nine chapters offer puzzles that Timekeepers must answer. The stages with puzzles are: AR-2, AR-3, AR-4, AR-5, AR-6, and AR-7. Below are all the puzzles, and the correct arrangement of the shapes for answers with images.

AR-2: Beach Walking

Puzzle: A small snail is crawling up from the bottom of a well 8 meters deep. It climbs 3 meters during the day and drops 2 meters at night. Demonstrate: how many days does it take the snail to climb out of the well?

Available Shapes:

Monad (Climb 3 meters)

Line Segment (Drop 2 meters)

Pentagram (Add a day).

Answer: Monad, Line Segment, Pentagram, Monad, Line Segment, Pentagram, Monad, Line Segment, Pentagram, Monad, Line Segment, Pentagram, Monad, Line Segment, Pentagram, Monad.

Answer for Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered's Beach Walking chapter (Image via Bluepoch)

AR-3: Answer in a Bottle

Puzzle: A critter has found 12 grapes and plans to carry them to a cave 6 meters away. The critter can carry up to 6 grapes at a time, and can move up to 3 meters at a time with grapes on its body, but it will eat 3 grapes. Help the critter select a movement strategy to find the maximum number of grapes that can be carried back.

Available Shapes:

Monad (Carry as many grapes as possible)

Line Segment (Advance 3 meters)

Rectangle (Return to the Grape Pile)

Pentagram (Drop all the grapes)

Answer: Monad, Line Segment, Pentagram, Rectangle, Monad, Line Segment, Monad, Line Segment.

Answer for Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered's Answer in a Bottle chapter (Image via Bluepoch)

AR-4: Behind the Puzzle

Puzzle: Can we deduce where the hexagon is from the left, based on how the shapes are arranged?

Available Shapes:

Monad (No shapes on the right)

Line Segment (There is more than 1 shape on the right)

Rectangle (The monad is not either of the 2 neighboring shapes)

Pentagram (The line segment is adjacent to the left)

Hexagon (Neither the far left nor the far right)

Answer: Line Segment, Pentagram, Rectangle, Hexagon, Monad

Answer for Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered's Behind the Puzzle chapter (Image via Bluepoch)

AR-5: What was not expressed

Puzzle: A trader must carry a wolf, a sheep and vegetables across a river, one at a time. In his absence, the wolf will eat the sheep and the sheep will eat the vegetables. Simulation the transportation process and find the minimum number of shipments needed to cross the river.

Available shapes:

Monad (Put the sheep on the boat)

Line Segment (Put the vegetables on the boat)

Triangle (Put the wolf on the boat)

Rectangle (Row the boat back to the left bank)

Pentagram (Row the boat back to the right bank)

Hexagon (Remove all the cargo)

Answer: Monad, Pentagram, Hexagon, Rectangle, Triangle, Pentagram, Hexagon, Monad, Rectangle, Hexagon, Line Segment, Pentagram, Hexagon, Rectangle, Monad, Pentagram, Hexagon

Answer for Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered's What was not expressed chapter (Image via Bluepoch)

AR-6: Just Numbers

Puzzle: Seat the crowd according to the order prompts. Arrange the shapes to find out how many places the rectangle is from the left.

Available Shapes:

Monad (I’m not adjacent to the line segment)

Line Segment (The distance from the triangle to the pentagram is equal to my distance to the monad)

Triangle (The Pentagram is as far away from me as possible)

Rectangle (Located in the left half, but not the far left side)

Pentagram (Not adjacent to the triangle)

Hexagon (Sitting adjacent to the heptagon)

Heptagon (In the center of the lineup)

Answer: Line Segment, Triangle, Rectangle, Heptagon, Hexagon, Monad, Pentagram

Answer for Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered's Just Numbers chapter (Image via Bluepoch)

AR-7: Sand and Gold

Puzzle: Arrange the scattered notes to play the phrase: 6333434533.

Available shapes: The shapes are in the form of musical notes in this chapter. Here is the list:

Bass la

Bass si

do

re

mi

fa

sol

Answer: Bass si, mi, mi, mi, fa, mi, fa, sol, mi, mi

Answer for Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered's Sand and Gold chapter (Image via Bluepoch)

That covers our Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered guide. Interested Timekeepers can check out our Reverse 1999 Charlie build guide here.