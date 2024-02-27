37 in Reverse 1999: Skills overview, best teammates, and more

Bluepoch has announced the debut of a new 6-star character, 37 in Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update, The Prisoner in the Cave. Timekeepers can summon her on the banner, Beyond the World of Matters, from February 29 to March 28, 2024. She enjoys a boosted drop rate with Tennant and Sweetheart. Her Star Afflatus makes her weak against Plant-type and strong against Mineral-type enemies.

This article briefly overviews her skills, inheritance, playstyle, and what she brings to the team. It also discusses the best teammates for 37 and whether she is worth pulling in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update.

37 in Reverse 1999: Skill overview and analysis

37 is a great support and best fit for crit-oriented teams in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

The Star Afflatus Arcanist, 37, has a unique gameplay mechanic in Reverse 1999 called Eureka. It is also shared by 6, who will be available to summon from March 28 to April 18, 2024.

37 spends five stacks of Eureka to unleash Supplementary Formula as a follow-up attack, inflicting Mental Damage and Genesis Damage. Below is the skill overview of 37 in Reverse 1999:

Curve Mapping (Basic Skill): This basic incantation skill executes a mass attack upon two enemies. 37 inflicts Mental and Genesis Damage while gaining one stack of Sturdiness status effects. Sturdiness reduces 37’s damage taken by 25% when she is attacked.

Triangulation (Basic Skill): This basic incantation skill of 37 in Reverse 1999 attacks a single target.

Realm of Numbers and Geometry (Ultimate): 37’s Ultimate, Realm of Numbers and Geometry, does not deal damage; instead, it buffs her allies. It gives all teammates two stacks of Numeral Perception and two stacks of Enlightenment to self. She also gains two Eureka with the Ultimate skill.

Each stack of Normal Perception boosts all allies’ attacks by 10%, and Enlightenment increases the damage of her following incantation by 100%.

37 can cast potent buffs from her ultimate and at Insight I. Her following incantation and her allies' damage get more robust, which benefits the whole team. After unlocking her Inheritance at Insight I, Calculation of Genesis, 37 can cast a follow-up attack, Supplementary Formula. She spends all stacks of Eureka to cast the follow-up attack.

In addition to the Supplementary Formula at Insight I, she gains Eureka when using any incantation skill or when Ally takes a follow-up action. Therefore, upgrading to Insight I as soon as possible is recommended.

Combining 37’s buffs from her Ultimate with the Supplementary Formula will help damage enemies significantly.

At Insight III, she gains a 20% boost in her critical rate, and all Genesis Damage she deals can inflict critical hits. Since all her incantation and follow-up attacks inflict Genesis Damage, the Insight III effect becomes helpful when using 37 with crit-based characters.

Maxing out 37 Portrays boosts her buffs and enables her to cast Supplementary Forumla quickly. At P3, she gains one additional stack of Enlightenment and Eureka from her ultimate. On the other hand, her Ultimate grants an extra stack of Numeral Perception and two more stacks of Eureka.

Best teammates for 37 in Reverse 1999

Tooth Fairy is the best healer for 37 in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Her kit leans more towards a supportive role in a team and makes her a great fit in crit-oriented teams. Reverse 1999 Arcanists who can execute follow-up attacks are also the best choices for 37 since she gains extra Eureka from them.

Below are the best teammates for 37 in Reverse 1999:

6 : Support

: Support Lilya : Support and Sub-DPS

: Support and Sub-DPS Mrs. NewBabel : Survivability

: Survivability Twins Sleep : Support

: Support Baby Blue : Support

: Support Tooth Fairy: Healer

Should you pull 37 in Reverse 1999?

37 in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

You must invest heavily in 37 to maximize her damage potential. Upgrading her to Insight I is a must to take advantage of her follow-up attack, Supplementary Formula.

Additionally, maxing out her Portrays level makes her buffs robust, and she can execute her follow-up attack in quick succession due to additional stacks of Eureka.

Although she works well with 5-star teammates like Twins Sleep and Baby Blue, using her with 6-star Arcanists like Lilya, Tooth Fairy, Ms. NewBabel, and 6 is more beneficial.

All these conditions might be challenging for f2p players to meet. She is worth pulling if you can get the 6-star characters and max out her Portrays.

That's all for our skill analysis of 37 in Reverse 1999. Timekeepers can check out the details of all Reverse 1999 version 1.4 free rewards here.