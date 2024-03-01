Reverse 1999 Charlie build: Skills analysis, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teammates

Charlie is a character in Reverse 1999 who inflicts Mental damage upon enemies. Her Star Afflatus makes her strong against Mineral-type opponents and weak against Plant-type foes. She is one of the featured 5-star Arcanists in the Carnival Invitation event that players can get for free. Timekeepers can pick her for her massive damage output and dispel enemy buffs.

Charlie’s kit is best at dishing out damage with basic incantation skills and dispelling all Pos Status, Stats Up, and Counter with her Ultimate. For players who want to use the character, this article provides the best build to optimize her kit’s abilities..

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

An in-depth analysis of Charlie’s skills in Reverse 1999

Charlie's Skill in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

The Star Afflatus Charlie has DPS and Dispeller tags in Reverse 1999 and inflicts Mental damage upon enemies. Here are the details of her skills:

Thunder To Thee (Basic): This is a one-target incantation skill, dealing 180%/270%/450% damage with one/two/three-star cards. If Charlie is in Stats Up or Pos Status, it deals 40%/60%/100% additional damage.

Tempest To Thee! (Basic): This is another one-target incantation skill, dealing 180%/270%/450% damage with one/two/three-star cards. If Charlie’s HP exceeds 50%, it deals 50% additional damage with all-star cards.

I Stand Alone On The Stage (Ultimate): Charlie’s Ultimate skill starts mass attacks on all enemies, dealing 300% damage. She also debuffs all Pos Status, Status Up, and Counter from enemies.

Charlie is a DPS Arcanist in Reverse 1999 who can deal massive damage with her basic incantation skill. In the right conditions, her damage can increase significantly. Her Ultimate’s ability to dispel buffs from enemies can be helpful while facing bosses.

The Thunder To Thee basic incantation skill can deal with up to 550% damage when Charlie is in Pos Status. At Portray 5, this skill’s total damage (with additional damage) increases to 650%. At P5, her Ultimate’s damage increases to 500% from 300%. Moreover, at P3, she deals additional damage when her HP is below 80% with Tempest To Thee.

Each Portray level (P1, P2, P3, P4, P5) significantly boosts Charlie’s damage-dealing ability. Timekeepers must max out her Portray levels to use her as a DPS in a Reverse 1999 team, which can be convenient considering her 5-star rarity.

Best Psychubes for Charlie in Reverse 1999

Best Psychubes for Charlie in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is a list of the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Charlie:

Brave New World: Brave New World is a 6-star Psychube that boosts Charlie’s Ultimate strength by 18% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, Charlie’s following incantation after casting Ultimate gets a 40% damage boost.

Hopscotch: The 6-star Psychube, Hopscotch, boosts Charlie’s incantation strength by 18% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, the Ultimate’s strength boosts by 8% (stacks up to four times) for every enemy defeated by Charlie.

The Footloose: The 5-star Psychube, The Footloose, increases Charlie’s Ultimate’s strength by 15% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, Charlie’s damage-dealing ability increases by 16% if her HP exceeds 50%.

Thunderous Applause: The 6-star Psychube, Thunderous Applause, increases Charlie’s Critical Rate by 16% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, Charlie’s critical damage increases by 32% when her one-target attack deals a critical hit.

Timekeepers can use either Brave New World or Hopscotch since both increase the damage output of Charlie’s incantation and Ultimate skills.

The Footloose can also be helpful in the absence of the recommended 6-star ones. It boosts Charlie’s Ultimate’s strength and damage when her HP exceeds 50%.

Insight Materials for Charlie

Charlie at Insight II in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

At Insight I, Timekeepers can unlock Charlie’s Inheritance, Troupe Owner. Its effect is enhanced further by upgrading Charlie to Insight II and Insight III.

Below are the details of the required Insight Materials and the passive bonus for each level:

Insight I: If Charlie has HP below 50% when the round starts, her damage taken reduces by 20%, and Critical Defense increases by 20% for one round.

Required Materials:

12000 Sharpodonty

8 Pages of Starlit Ascent

5 Spell of Banishing

3 Solidus

Insight II: Charlie’s attack increases by 5% while entering the battle.

Required Materials:

30000 Sharpodonty

8 Scroll of Starlit Ascent

5 Liquified Terror

2 Salted Mandrake

Insight III: If Charlie’s HP is above 50% at the start of a round, her damage-dealing ability increases by 20% for one round.

Required Materials:

120000 Sharpodonty

12 Tome of Starlit Ascent

5 Wyrmling Skeleton

2 Golden Fleece

Best teammates for Charlie in Reverse 1999

Baby Blue is one of the best support for Charlie (Image via Bluepoch)

Charlie serves as a robust DPS in a team, so Reverse 1999 characters that help boost her damage synergize well with her. The Spirit Afflatus Twins Sleep and Star Afflatus Baby Blue Arcanists can reduce the Mental defense of enemies, allowing Charlie to deal more damage.

While Timekeepers can use healers with Charlie, a Shielder might be a more viable option due to her ability to deal additional damage when her HP is below 50%. The Beast Afflatus Tennant is one of the best shielders who can also deal decent damage.

If Timekeepers prefer a healer, the Beast Afflatus Medicine Pocket is the best choice. Her ability to debuff enemies can significantly help Charlie’s damage-dealing.