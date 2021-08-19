“Reworked” Sona is broken in ARAM, boasts the highest win rate out of all League of Legends champions

The League of Legends Season 11 Sona rework has indeed been very successful, and the Maven of Strings is finally getting a lot of playtime in standard and competitive matchmaking.

The rework revolved around giving her a lot more agency during the laning phase and late-game team fights, allowing her to scale and have a considerably better impact than what she previously had since the start of the season.

The item system overhaul reduced her effectiveness significantly, and like most other enchanters she fell from priority, making her one of the least favored supports in League of Legends.

Sona players!



Now that you've had some time to play with the changes, how do they feel?



Worth repeating that we decided against nerfing her for 11.17, so this isn't really about assessing power. — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 18, 2021

However, the rework seems to have been a success as Sona now sits at an incredible 51.04% win rate in standard matchmaking, and a 56.93% win rate in ARAM according to OP.GG. This ARAM win rate is the highest out of all the champions in the game, and she is only closely followed by Ashe and Kog’Maw who sit at 56.29% and 56.22%, respectively.

What makes Sona one of the most overpowered champions in League of Legends ARAM?

If we did plan to nerf her I want to say that it would be based on her ult cd or the passive for the ult cd because honestly we play to make sure our P Q W and E are ready to go. If anything she needs a quick buff and some adjustment from A dmg to E movement speed that could work — Gabriel Diaz (@Celeste_Sona) August 18, 2021

In either an ARAM game or standard matchmaking, Sona’s biggest asset is her passive “Power chord”, it allows her to stack her ability haste and on her non-ultimate abilities, but after a certain threshold, the stacks will just reduce the Ultimate’s overall cooldowns.

Sona’s passive will reward League of Legends players for playing aggressively in the lane, as by gaining stacks she can make sure that she is constantly buffing her allies with heals and shields while pulling off two Crescendos in one team fight.

As League of Legends’ ARAM is just a twenty-minute game of constant team fights, Sona is able to quickly stack up her passive and have a huge impact on the game.

In ARAM, Sona can also be built into a support hyper-carry, and players can look to invest in items like Archangel’s Staff and Lich Bane to make the most of her abilities and playstyle.

Readers who would like more information on how to pilot Sona in League of Legends Season 11 can find a complete guide here.

Edited by Siddharth Satish