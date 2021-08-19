“Reworked” Sona guide: How to master the Maven of the Strings in League of Legends Season 11

The Sona rework has been one of the most anticipated changes in League of Legends Season 11. Now that her tweaks are finally live, it would seem that Riot Games has done a great job at making her a potent pick once again.

Since the start of Season 11 and the item system overhaul, many enchanters, including Sona, had a rough time keeping up with the changing meta and soon fell out of relevance.

Hence, with this rework, Riot sought to introduce a lot of quality-of-life updates to make her a potent pick once again in the support role.

Now, a week after her rework hit, Sona is sitting at a whopping 51.04% win rate, according to OP.GG, making their decision quite a successful one.

Today’s guide will deal with the basic runes, masteries, and build that players should be running for Sona in Season 11.

Sona guide in League of Legends Season 11

1) Runes and masteries

Sona runes for Season 11 (Image via League of Legends)

Sorcery: Primary

Summon Aery

Manaflow Band

Transcendence

Scorch

Precision: Secondary

Presence of Mind

Cut down

The Summon Aery keystone and the Manaflow Band rune complement League of Legends’ reworked Sona rather well. Since her new kit focuses on proactive play, her rune set-up will help her harass opponents more in the lane. This will allow her to stack up her passive in the process.

Now that her passive “Powerchord” provides her with ability haste and cooldown reduction on her ultimate, Sona can become a massive force in late-game team fights.

2) Items

Sona items for Season 11 (Image via League of Legends)

Mythic: Moonstone Renewer

Boots: Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Chempunk Putrifier

Ardent Censer

Redemption

Staff of Flowing Water

Even after recent nerfs, Moonstone Renewer will still be the go-to Mythic choice for Sona players. Following that, Chempunk Putrifier can be a great asset as League of Legends’ Season 11 meta supports a lot of self-healing. The Grievous Wounds item passive has become a must-buy for many champions, especially enchanters.

3) Early-game play style

During the laning phase, Sona players should focus on harassing the enemy bot lane duo as much as possible and setting up the lane for the jungler to gank.

Stacking up her passive is important during this time. It is crucial for her to reach the Ability Haste threshold and begin to get more cooldown for her ultimate ability.

4) Late-game playstyle

For Sona, the late game is all about positioning herself well and keeping her teammates alive with massive heals and shields.

Crescendo will be her biggest CC tool. With the reduced cooldown, League of Legends players should always look to make plays with her. They should try catching the enemy team off guard by perfectly timing her ultimate.

