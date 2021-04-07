Riot details significant Yorick nerfs and new jungle champion pool in League of Legends patch 11.8 preview

With League of Legends patch 11.8 due to arrive officially next week, Riot games have provided fans with details on some of the tentative changes they are planning for the next patch.

11.8 Patch Preview with tentative changes:



Feedback always welcome, the team is still making final adjustments on a few of these. pic.twitter.com/CmvKpDRl72 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 6, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter revealed some of the tentative changes for the upcoming patch.

The jungle role looks set to receive a significant number of changes this time around, as the League of Legends devs have revealed changes for Darius, Zed, Morgana and Diana in the jungle role.

Yorick is also set to receive a series of nerfs, as his recent buffs in League of Legends patch 11.7 left him a bit overturned with the new lethality build path. So with patch 11.8, the League of Legends devs will be toning down his overall power and scaling.

LeBlanc and Lee Sin, on the other hand, will be getting buffs with the upcoming League of Legends patch, and they might finally be making their way back into the solo queue meta.

League of Legends patch 11.8 champion update preview

I'm sorry, what? Are you reading these notes? This is far from gutted. He got a little less damage (which was needed) and HELLA tower priority buffs. — Protect Black Men (@drxwbailey) April 6, 2021

#1. League of Legends Champion nerfs

Annie

Advertisement

W Mana cost :: 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 / 110 >>> 80 /90 / 100 / 110 / 120

Thresh

E Cooldown: 9 >>> 11 / 10.5 / 10 / 9.5 / 9

Gnar

W Movement speed :: 30 / 45 / 60 / 75%, decaying over 3s >>> 20 / 40 / 60 / 80%, decaying over 3s (Based on R Rank)

Orianna

E Bonus Resistances:10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 >>> 6 / 12 / 18 / 24 / 30

Yorick

Tower Retaliation :: Attacks Yorick when Mist Walkers attack enemy champions >» Attacks the offending Mist Walker

Mist Walker Damage :: 2-99 (+30% tAD) >>> 2-88 (+25% tAD)

E Mist Walkers leap once to enemy champions and monsters that are marked, dealing 200% >>> 100% damage on their first attack

E Added :: Marked units take 40% increased damage from the next 8 attacks by Mist Walker.

Tower Retaliation :: Attacks Yorick when the Maiden attack enemy champions >» Attacks the Maiden

Tower Priority :: Tower prioritizes attacking the Maiden over Melee and Ranged Minions >>> Tower prioritizes attacking Melee and Ranged minions over the Maiden

#2. League of Legends Champion Buffs

LeBlanc

Q Magic Damage :: 55 / 80 / 105 / 130 / 155 >>> 65 / 90 / 115 / 140 / 165; 0 Total Damage :: 130 / 180 / 230 / 280 / 330

Lee Sin

E cooldown 10 >>> 8

Aphelios

P Lethality 3-18 >>> 3.5-21

R Calibrum Damage per Mark :: 40-100 >>> 50-110

R Severum Healing 250-500 >>> 275-525

R Gravitum Root ::1.25s >>> 1.35s

R Infernum Splash Damage :: 85% >>> 90%

R Crescendum Chakarams Generated :: 4 Extra (5 total) >>> 5 Extra (6 total)

Zac

W 25 / 40 / 55 / 70 / 85 (+2/100 AP)% Max HP >>> 35 / 50 / 65 / 80 / 95 (+4/100 AP)% Max HP

Cassiopeia

E Mana Cost :: 50 >>> 50 / 48 / 46 / 44 / 42

Vladimir

Q Cooldown 9 / 8/ 7 / 6 / 5 >>> 9 / 11.5 / 6.5/ 5.25 / 4

#3. League of Legends Champion Updates

Dr Mundo (Jungle -> Top)

P Healing:1.5% Max HP/5 >>> 25% Max HP/5; Q Minion/Monster Cap: 300-500 >>> 100-500; 0 Champion Hit Cost Restore: 50% >>>100%; E Flat Bonus AD: 40-100 >>> 30-90

Rumble (Mid -> Top)

Advertisement

Magic Resist :: 32 >» 28; Magic Resist Per Level ::1.25 »> 0.75;

P Bonus Magic Damage :: 25-110 >>> 10-50 + 6% of the target's maximum Health

P [NEW] While Overheated, Rumble gains 50% Attack Speed [NEW] E Reduces the target's Magic Resistance by 10% for 4 seconds (stacks additively); E Danger Zone: Reduces the target's Magic Resistance by 15% for 4 seconds

Zed Jungle

P On-Target Cooldown applied on all units >>> only applies on champions; P [REMOVED] Monster Damage Bonus of 100%; P Monster Damage Cap :: 200-500 >>> 300 at all levels but applies to epic monsters only

Darius Jungle

Passive Monster Damage Bonus :: 175% >>> 300%

Mordekaiser Jungle

P Damage capped at 28-164 against monsters >>> Capped at 180 against monsters at all levels [NEW] P Basic attacks and abilities grant stacks and refresh on damage to all of League of Legends' Monsters

Morgana Jungle

W Monster Damage Bonus ::150% >>> 200%

Diana Jungle

P Damage amplified by 150% against monsters >>> 300%; Attack Speed ::10-40% (based on level) > 20-40%