Riot details updates for support and tank items which are set to arrive in League of Legends patch 11.11

League of Legends patch 11.11 will be looking to bring in various item updates, focusing on giving the supporting champions more quality-of-life options.

Patch Preview 11.11 with tentative changes. Nearly done, but there may still be adjustments.



-Added tank legendary changes

-Added Singed

-Removed a few that didn't hold up on closer investigation pic.twitter.com/lGwHZYXAPm — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 18, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter showcased the tentative updates for both champions and items that players can expect in the upcoming patch.

Wardstone was one of the most underwhelming support items in season 11, and with update 11.11, the League of Legends devs will be looking to rework it to give players more relevance in the game.

Moreover, some keystone runes like the Hail of Blades and Biscuit delivery will also be seeing some nerfs coming their way, and their impact will be toned down when League of Legends patch 11.11 finally goes live next week.

League of Legends patch 11.11: tentative item changes

Patch Preview 11.11 with tentative changes. Nearly done, but there may still be adjustments.



-Added tank legendary changes

-Added Singed

-Removed a few that didn't hold up on closer investigation pic.twitter.com/lGwHZYXAPm — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 18, 2021

Black Cleaver

Carve shred increased from [4% per stack up to 24%] to [5% per stack up to 30%]

Staff of Flowing Water

Rapids AP granted increased from 20-40 to 25-45

Divine Sunderer

Spellblade max health damage increased from 10% to 14%

Bramble Vest

Armor lowered from 35 to 30

Warden's Mail

Passive damage reduction changed from [0.5% max Health capped at 40% of attack's damage] to [5 + (0.35% max Health) capped at 40% of attack's damage]

Warmog's Armor

Health threshold changed from [3000 max health] to [1100 bonus health]

Frozen Heart

Passive attack speed reduction increased from 15% to 20%

damage reduction increased from [0.5% max Health capped at 40% of attack's damage] to [7 + (0.5% max Health) capped at 40% of attack's damage]

Randuin's Omen

Passive damage reduction changed from [0.5% max Health capped at 40% of attack's damage] to [5 + (0.35% max Health) capped at 40% of attack's damage]

Frostfire Gauntlet

Passive cooldown for ranged champions increased from 4s to 6s

Watchful Wardstone

Ability Haste lowered from 15 to 10

[New] +150 Health

Stirring Wardstone

[New] + 100 Health

[New]+10 Ability Haste

Cost increased from 1100 to 1200

Vigilant Wardstone

[New] +150 health

Ability haste lowered from 40 to 15

Biscuit Delivery

Sellback gold lowered from 30 to 5

Hail of Blades

cooldown increased from 8s to 12s