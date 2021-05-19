Riot details updates for support and tank items which are set to arrive in League of Legends patch 11.11

League of Legends patch 11.11 will be looking to bring in various item updates, focusing on giving the supporting champions more quality-of-life options.
In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter showcased the tentative updates for both champions and items that players can expect in the upcoming patch.
Wardstone was one of the most underwhelming support items in season 11, and with update 11.11, the League of Legends devs will be looking to rework it to give players more relevance in the game.
Moreover, some keystone runes like the Hail of Blades and Biscuit delivery will also be seeing some nerfs coming their way, and their impact will be toned down when League of Legends patch 11.11 finally goes live next week.
League of Legends patch 11.11: tentative item changes
Black Cleaver
- Carve shred increased from [4% per stack up to 24%] to [5% per stack up to 30%]
Staff of Flowing Water
- Rapids AP granted increased from 20-40 to 25-45
Divine Sunderer
- Spellblade max health damage increased from 10% to 14%
Bramble Vest
- Armor lowered from 35 to 30
Warden's Mail
- Passive damage reduction changed from [0.5% max Health capped at 40% of attack's damage] to [5 + (0.35% max Health) capped at 40% of attack's damage]
Warmog's Armor
- Health threshold changed from [3000 max health] to [1100 bonus health]
Frozen Heart
- Passive attack speed reduction increased from 15% to 20%
- damage reduction increased from [0.5% max Health capped at 40% of attack's damage] to [7 + (0.5% max Health) capped at 40% of attack's damage]
Randuin's Omen
- Passive damage reduction changed from [0.5% max Health capped at 40% of attack's damage] to [5 + (0.35% max Health) capped at 40% of attack's damage]
Frostfire Gauntlet
- Passive cooldown for ranged champions increased from 4s to 6s
Watchful Wardstone
- Ability Haste lowered from 15 to 10
- [New] +150 Health
Stirring Wardstone
- [New] + 100 Health
- [New]+10 Ability Haste
- Cost increased from 1100 to 1200
Vigilant Wardstone
- [New] +150 health
- Ability haste lowered from 40 to 15
Biscuit Delivery
- Sellback gold lowered from 30 to 5
Hail of Blades
- cooldown increased from 8s to 12s