Riot Games announces the North American Valorant First Strike tournament schedule

The first official Valorant competition is upon us, and Riot Games finally announces the schedule for the North American First Strike tournament.

Valorant First Strike NA is all set to start on the 26th of October, and in a recent tweet, Riot games provided a detailed schedule and format of how the competition is going to be held.

The First Strike: NA Qualifiers are almost here! The competition will begin on October 26 with our first open, 128-team tournament, produced by @nerdstgamers.



According to the tweet, the Nerd Street Gamers Open Qualifier will decide on the top 16 teams who'll be taking part in the main NSG event.

There will be another event in November for teams who fail the initial qualifier, which will decide the teams that'll take part in the main UMG tournament.

Finally, the top 4 teams from the NSG and the UMG tournaments will be allowed to move forward to the final North American Valorant First Strike event, which will be held on the 3rd of December.

The NA First Strike event will take place over the weekends and will end on the 6th of December.

The first official Valorant tournament will boast a prize pool of $100,000, and it will be quite interesting to see who will be crowned as the best team in North America.

Detailed schedule of the North American Valorant First Strike tournament

A complete schedule of the North American Valorant First Strike tournament:

October 26 to October 30: NSG Open Qualifier, where 16 teams will be chosen to advance to the first qualifying tournament.

November 4 to November 8: Main NSG Tournament, where 4 teams will directly qualify into participating for the First Strike tournament.

November 11 to November 15: UMG Open Qualifier, where 12 teams will qualify for the main UMG Tournament.

November 18 to November 21: Main UMG Tournament, where the top 4 will qualify for the First Strike tournament.

December 3 to December 6: Main North American First Strike Valorant Tournament, where 8 teams will compete for a $100k prize pool.

Where to catch the NA Valorant First Strike tournament?

You will be able to watch the qualifying rounds on the NSG and UMG websites, as well as on their respective YouTube and Twitch channels.