Riot Games ships final Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 9.5 PBE patch, fixing the broken Rapid Firecannon

Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5 PBE was released last week, allowing players to try out the testing phase of the upcoming season. Despite how balancing and gameplay issues were to be expected, the Rapid Fire Cannon bug made the community furious as it eventually broke the game once equipped to a Magic Champion. The goal of Rapid Firecannon was to provide a 12 percent damage boost over the basic attack.

It was possible to stack the item three times, amplifying its strength to 36 percent. However, as a result of the bug, the Champion ended up being able to take down the entire opposition.

The latest Teamfight Tactics (TFT) PBE patch saves the Set 9.5 launch by fixing the Rapid Firecannon

It did not take long for players to discover and exploit the massive Rapid Firecannon bug. According to its statistics, the item boosts damage by 12 percent, which should mean that when stacked thrice, the damage will increase by 36 percent. Nonetheless, when equipped, the Champion showed a 108 percent damage increase, causing the game to become unfair to the opponent.

Riot Mort (@Mortdog), the lead developer of Teamfight Tactics, tweeted the following recently:

"(2/3) The RFC bug was much worse than we thought. Here's what 3x RFC was doing Intended: 12+12+12% = 36% dmg amp Bug we thought: 12+24+36% = 72% dmg amp Actual Bug: 36+36+36% = 108% dmg amp So this will be fixed! Glad this was the only major issue though."

During a follow-up thread, he also confirmed that the team is looking for similar bugs. Furthermore, he said, if the Set is not affected by such critical bugs, then it's ready for deployment.

"(3/3) So there ya go! PBE will stay up for another week so you can get practice in and we can find any bugs remaining. But otherwise this should be solid to go live with. Enjoy and we'll see you for the live launch of Horizonbound on September 13th!"

Players are pleased with the developers as they are pushing necessary balances and bug fixes before the launch of the upcoming Set.

Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5 is currently available to try out on PBE servers. The set will be officially released on the live servers on September 13, 2023.