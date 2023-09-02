Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 9.5: Horizonbound update - Changes to Portals, new traits, and more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 9.5: Horizonbound update - Changes to Portals, new traits, and more

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Sep 02, 2023 00:21 GMT
Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5: Horizonbound updates (Image via Riot Games)
Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5: Horizonbound updates (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games has recently revealed information about the forthcoming mid-set (Set 9.5) of Teamfight Tactics. Similar to every other season's mid-set, it replaces various units, traits, and gameplay mechanics. Named Horizonbound, it brings another three months of excitement, rage, and enjoyment. The previous season comprised various units and trait balances, which delighted fans because of the fair gameplay.

This article offers insights into the latest Teamfight Tactics Horizonbound update, which implements changes to the Champions, the introduction of new Items, Augment replacements, and more.

All the major changes in Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5: Runeterra Reforged Horizonbound

New Traits (Breakpoints)

Bilgewater (3/5/7/9)

Enemies attacked by the Bilgerats are marked with a certain percentage of damage. A cannonball is launched at them after two seconds, dealing marked damage plus specific physical damage.

Ixtal (2/3/4)

Grants hexes that buff units placed on them. Ixtal units become more effective when placed on a hex compared to a non-Ixtal unit.

Vanquisher (2/4/6)

Vanquisher's abilities have the potential to inflict critical strikes. Bonus chance and damage are increased depending on the number of units placed.

Entering and Departing Champions

The following Champions will enter and depart Set 9.5 of Teamfight Tactics:

Entering

  1. Fiora
  2. Gangplank
  3. Graves
  4. Illaoi
  5. Malphite
  6. Milio
  7. Miss Fortune
  8. Mordekaiser
  9. Naafiri
  10. Nautilus
  11. Neeko
  12. Nidalee
  13. Nilah
  14. Qiyana
  15. Quinn
  16. Rengar
  17. Silco
  18. Twisted Fate
  19. Xayah
  20. Zyra

Departing

  1. Akshan
  2. Garen
  3. Gwen
  4. Kalista
  5. Kled
  6. Lissandra
  7. Lux
  8. Maokai
  9. Senna
  10. Teemo
  11. Tristana
  12. Urgot
  13. Viego
  14. Yasuo
  15. Zed
  16. Zeri

New Items (Combinations)

youtube-cover

Adaptive Helm (Tear of the Goddess + Negatron Cloak)

  • Grants Magic Resist, 35 Armor, and 15 AP to the units in the front two rows.
  • Grants 15 Mana and 25 AP every 2 seconds.

Crownguard (Needlessly Large Rod + Chain Vest)

  • Shields 30% of max health for 8 seconds and grants 40 AP upon breaking or expiring.

Evenshroud (Negatron Cloak + Giant's Belt)

  • Provides 15 Armor and Magic Resist for 10 seconds at the beginning of combat. 50% Sunders enemies within 2 hexes.

Nashor's Tooth (Recurve Bow + Giant's Belt)

  • Grants 40% Attack Speed for 5 seconds after using the ability.

Night Harvester (Brawler's Glove + Chain Vest)

  • Grants 15% damage. When the unit is below 60%, the damage increases to 30%.

Sterak's Gage (B.F. Sword + Giant's Belt)

  • At 60% health, maximum health and Attack Damage is increased by 25% and 30% respectively.

Entering and Departing Augments

The Augments that will enter and depart Set 9.5 of Teamfight Tactics are given below:

Entering

  1. Bilgewater Crest
  2. Bilgewater Crown
  3. Bilgewater Heart
  4. Ixtal Crest
  5. Ixtal Crown
  6. Ixtal Heart
  7. Rejuvenating Flames
  8. Rising Infamy
  9. Stationary Support
  10. Stolen Vitality
  11. Strategist Soul
  12. Support Cache
  13. Teaming Up
  14. Vanquisher Crest
  15. Vanquisher Crown
  16. Vanquisher Heart
  17. Void Crown

Departing

  1. All That Shimmers
  2. Deadeye Crest
  3. Deadeye Crown
  4. Deadeye Heart
  5. Haunted Shell
  6. Shadow Isles Crest
  7. Shadow Isles Crown
  8. Shadow Isles Heart
  9. Suppressing Fire

Release date

Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5 is currently available in the PBE servers. It will go live along with patch 13.18 on the public server on September 13, 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...