Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 9.5: Horizonbound update - Changes to Portals, new traits, and more

Riot Games has recently revealed information about the forthcoming mid-set (Set 9.5) of Teamfight Tactics. Similar to every other season's mid-set, it replaces various units, traits, and gameplay mechanics. Named Horizonbound, it brings another three months of excitement, rage, and enjoyment. The previous season comprised various units and trait balances, which delighted fans because of the fair gameplay.

This article offers insights into the latest Teamfight Tactics Horizonbound update, which implements changes to the Champions, the introduction of new Items, Augment replacements, and more.

All the major changes in Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5: Runeterra Reforged Horizonbound

New Traits (Breakpoints)

Bilgewater (3/5/7/9)

Enemies attacked by the Bilgerats are marked with a certain percentage of damage. A cannonball is launched at them after two seconds, dealing marked damage plus specific physical damage.

Ixtal (2/3/4)

Grants hexes that buff units placed on them. Ixtal units become more effective when placed on a hex compared to a non-Ixtal unit.

Vanquisher (2/4/6)

Vanquisher's abilities have the potential to inflict critical strikes. Bonus chance and damage are increased depending on the number of units placed.

Entering and Departing Champions

The following Champions will enter and depart Set 9.5 of Teamfight Tactics:

Entering

Fiora Gangplank Graves Illaoi Malphite Milio Miss Fortune Mordekaiser Naafiri Nautilus Neeko Nidalee Nilah Qiyana Quinn Rengar Silco Twisted Fate Xayah Zyra

Departing

Akshan Garen Gwen Kalista Kled Lissandra Lux Maokai Senna Teemo Tristana Urgot Viego Yasuo Zed Zeri

New Items (Combinations)

Adaptive Helm (Tear of the Goddess + Negatron Cloak)

Grants Magic Resist, 35 Armor, and 15 AP to the units in the front two rows.

Grants 15 Mana and 25 AP every 2 seconds.

Crownguard (Needlessly Large Rod + Chain Vest)

Shields 30% of max health for 8 seconds and grants 40 AP upon breaking or expiring.

Evenshroud (Negatron Cloak + Giant's Belt)

Provides 15 Armor and Magic Resist for 10 seconds at the beginning of combat. 50% Sunders enemies within 2 hexes.

Nashor's Tooth (Recurve Bow + Giant's Belt)

Grants 40% Attack Speed for 5 seconds after using the ability.

Night Harvester (Brawler's Glove + Chain Vest)

Grants 15% damage. When the unit is below 60%, the damage increases to 30%.

Sterak's Gage (B.F. Sword + Giant's Belt)

At 60% health, maximum health and Attack Damage is increased by 25% and 30% respectively.

Entering and Departing Augments

The Augments that will enter and depart Set 9.5 of Teamfight Tactics are given below:

Entering

Bilgewater Crest Bilgewater Crown Bilgewater Heart Ixtal Crest Ixtal Crown Ixtal Heart Rejuvenating Flames Rising Infamy Stationary Support Stolen Vitality Strategist Soul Support Cache Teaming Up Vanquisher Crest Vanquisher Crown Vanquisher Heart Void Crown

Departing

All That Shimmers Deadeye Crest Deadeye Crown Deadeye Heart Haunted Shell Shadow Isles Crest Shadow Isles Crown Shadow Isles Heart Suppressing Fire

Release date

Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5 is currently available in the PBE servers. It will go live along with patch 13.18 on the public server on September 13, 2023.