Every Chibi Champion available in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) so far (Set 9)

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Jul 24, 2023 14:31 GMT
Teamfight Tactics features 28 variants of 15 Chibi Champions.
Every Chibi Champion released until now in Teamfight Tactics (Image via Riot Games)

The Chibi Champions are avatars replacing Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics. They were added to the game during the Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets update in 2021. The Little Champions are the smaller counterparts of League of Legends Champions with unique taunts, dances, finishers, and many other personalized activities. They do not come with higher-level variants and every feature is included once they are added to the library.

Occasionally, new Chibi Champions are released along with new and mid-sets, as well as during special Events. This article will list every Chibi Champion present in Teamfight Tactics up until Set 9: Runeterra Reforged.

List of all Chibi Champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

The list of every Chibi Champion released in Teamfight Tactics till Set 9: Runeterra Reforged is as follows:

Aatrox

youtube-cover

Chibi Aatrox

  • Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

Chibi DRX Aatrox

  • Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

Ahri

youtube-cover

Chibi Ahri

  • Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!

Chibi Star Guardian Ahri

  • Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!

Annie

youtube-cover

Chibi Annie

  • Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!

Chibi Panda Annie

  • Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!

Ashe

youtube-cover

Chibi Ashe

  • Release: Set 7.5: Unchartered Realms

Chibi Dragonmancer Ashe

  • Release: Set 7.5: Unchartered Realms

Ekko

youtube-cover

Chibi Ekko

  • Release: Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets

Gwen

youtube-cover

Chibi Gwen

  • Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

Chibi Soul Fighter Gwen

  • Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

Jinx

youtube-cover

Chibi Jinx

  • Release: Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets

Chibi Firecracker Jinx

  • Release: Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets

Kai'Sa

youtube-cover

Chibi Kai'Sa

  • Release: Set 7.5: Unchartered Realms

Chibi Dragonmancer Kai'Sa

  • Release: Set 7.5: Unchartered Realms

Lux

youtube-cover

Chibi Lux

  • Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!

Chibi Star Guardian Lux

  • Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!

Teemo

youtube-cover

Chibi Teemo

  • Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

Chibi Little Devil Teemo

  • Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

Vi

youtube-cover

Chibi Vi

  • Release: Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets

Yasuo

youtube-cover

Chibi Yasuo

  • Release: Set 7: Dragonlands

Chibi Dragonmancer Yasuo

  • Release: Set 7: Dragonlands

Zed

youtube-cover

Chibi Zed

  • Release: Set 8.5: Glitched Out

Chibi PROJECT: Zed

  • Release: Set 8.5: Glitched Out

This sums up the list of every Chibi Champion released in Teamfight Tactics till Set 9: Runeterra Reforged. It will grow even further with the release of the upcoming Sets and Events.

The unique Champions can generally be purchased for the in-game item shop for 1900 RP. Nevertheless, a few of them follow a gacha or lottery-based system, which means they can be obtained randomly while opening chests.

