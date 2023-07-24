Every Chibi Champion available in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) so far (Set 9)

The Chibi Champions are avatars replacing Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics. They were added to the game during the Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets update in 2021. The Little Champions are the smaller counterparts of League of Legends Champions with unique taunts, dances, finishers, and many other personalized activities. They do not come with higher-level variants and every feature is included once they are added to the library.

Occasionally, new Chibi Champions are released along with new and mid-sets, as well as during special Events. This article will list every Chibi Champion present in Teamfight Tactics up until Set 9: Runeterra Reforged.

List of all Chibi Champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

The list of every Chibi Champion released in Teamfight Tactics till Set 9: Runeterra Reforged is as follows:

Aatrox

Chibi Aatrox

Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

Chibi DRX Aatrox

Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

Ahri

Chibi Ahri

Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!

Chibi Star Guardian Ahri

Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!

Annie

Chibi Annie

Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!

Chibi Panda Annie

Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!

Ashe

Chibi Ashe

Release: Set 7.5: Unchartered Realms

Chibi Dragonmancer Ashe

Release: Set 7.5: Unchartered Realms

Ekko

Chibi Ekko

Release: Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets

Gwen

Chibi Gwen

Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

Chibi Soul Fighter Gwen

Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

Jinx

Chibi Jinx

Release: Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets

Chibi Firecracker Jinx

Release: Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets

Kai'Sa

Chibi Kai'Sa

Release: Set 7.5: Unchartered Realms

Chibi Dragonmancer Kai'Sa

Release: Set 7.5: Unchartered Realms

Lux

Chibi Lux

Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!

Chibi Star Guardian Lux

Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!

Teemo

Chibi Teemo

Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

Chibi Little Devil Teemo

Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged

Vi

Chibi Vi

Release: Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets

Yasuo

Chibi Yasuo

Release: Set 7: Dragonlands

Chibi Dragonmancer Yasuo

Release: Set 7: Dragonlands

Zed

Chibi Zed

Release: Set 8.5: Glitched Out

Chibi PROJECT: Zed

Release: Set 8.5: Glitched Out

This sums up the list of every Chibi Champion released in Teamfight Tactics till Set 9: Runeterra Reforged. It will grow even further with the release of the upcoming Sets and Events.

The unique Champions can generally be purchased for the in-game item shop for 1900 RP. Nevertheless, a few of them follow a gacha or lottery-based system, which means they can be obtained randomly while opening chests.