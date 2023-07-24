Every Chibi Champion available in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) so far (Set 9)

The Chibi Champions are avatars replacing Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics. They were added to the game during the Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets update in 2021. The Little Champions are the smaller counterparts of League of Legends Champions with unique taunts, dances, finishers, and many other personalized activities. They do not come with higher-level variants and every feature is included once they are added to the library.
Occasionally, new Chibi Champions are released along with new and mid-sets, as well as during special Events. This article will list every Chibi Champion present in Teamfight Tactics up until Set 9: Runeterra Reforged.
List of all Chibi Champions in Teamfight Tactics Set 9: Runeterra Reforged
The list of every Chibi Champion released in Teamfight Tactics till Set 9: Runeterra Reforged is as follows:
Aatrox
Chibi Aatrox
- Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged
Chibi DRX Aatrox
- Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged
Ahri
Chibi Ahri
- Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!
Chibi Star Guardian Ahri
- Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!
Annie
Chibi Annie
- Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!
Chibi Panda Annie
- Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!
Ashe
Chibi Ashe
- Release: Set 7.5: Unchartered Realms
Chibi Dragonmancer Ashe
- Release: Set 7.5: Unchartered Realms
Ekko
Chibi Ekko
- Release: Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets
Gwen
Chibi Gwen
- Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged
Chibi Soul Fighter Gwen
- Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged
Jinx
Chibi Jinx
- Release: Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets
Chibi Firecracker Jinx
- Release: Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets
Kai'Sa
Chibi Kai'Sa
- Release: Set 7.5: Unchartered Realms
Chibi Dragonmancer Kai'Sa
- Release: Set 7.5: Unchartered Realms
Lux
Chibi Lux
- Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!
Chibi Star Guardian Lux
- Release: Set 8: Monster Attack!
Teemo
Chibi Teemo
- Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged
Chibi Little Devil Teemo
- Release: Set 9: Runeterra Reforged
Vi
Chibi Vi
- Release: Set 6: Gizmos & Gadgets
Yasuo
Chibi Yasuo
- Release: Set 7: Dragonlands
Chibi Dragonmancer Yasuo
- Release: Set 7: Dragonlands
Zed
Chibi Zed
- Release: Set 8.5: Glitched Out
Chibi PROJECT: Zed
- Release: Set 8.5: Glitched Out
This sums up the list of every Chibi Champion released in Teamfight Tactics till Set 9: Runeterra Reforged. It will grow even further with the release of the upcoming Sets and Events.
The unique Champions can generally be purchased for the in-game item shop for 1900 RP. Nevertheless, a few of them follow a gacha or lottery-based system, which means they can be obtained randomly while opening chests.