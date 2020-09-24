The recent Valorant updates have introduced a flurry of new cosmetics to the game, along with some changes. With respect to agents, Raze and Breach saw a complete shift in their dynamic. The community also saw The Guardian price being tweaked, which led to the rise of a Guardian dominated meta.

Similarly, the Ego By One Tap and Smite Skin collections were released. Riot Games also partnered up with Prime Gaming to give out a few exclusive cosmetics to players. All this points to the fact that Riot Games are actively interacting with the community, primarily using rewards.

Maps don’t come til the new act. Maybe they’re teasing it SUPER early, but I’m assuming this is for the new agent coming in 2-3 weeks. — jose (@falconsux) September 24, 2020

Valorant: Is Riot hinting at a new agent with 'River King'?

Recently however, Valorant uploaded a post on Twitter, which has got players and fans extremely excited. The post had three distinct languages used in it, and it's cryptic nature hints towards something big.

Several experts argued that this is the newly remastered version of the Ascent map. This conjecture was done on the basis of the word "ascenso" in the 15-second teaser. Regardless, fans and experts started theorizing about the possibilities of this trailer.

Developers had divulged earlier that newer Agents and Maps would come to Valorant after a period. Going by that logic, Killjoy's recent release means that it might be a while before we see a new Valorant agent.

However, before Killjoy was released, the amount of hype surrounding the speculations were truly monumental.

The new Act is scheduled to come out in October

Riot Games is considering the distinct possibility of the game having future versions on Mobile devices as well as consoles. They have also announced their first ever official tournament - First Strike.

Who's on the Bench? #VALORANT



Well its Tahm Kench, from League of Legends...

VALORANT x League of Legends?



Message Translation(Google Translate)

~On the Bench Pillars

~On the map ascent

~River King

~Discovered the Place Belonging to him

~Kench above the bench. pic.twitter.com/qmF1fvzAnX — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) September 24, 2020

There is far too much going on in the Valorant community to be able to pinpoint where these hints could be pointing. This is perhaps a teaser by Riot to excite fans about the tournament itself.

A logical guess would be that this is a setup for the next act, which is scheduled to come out during the first week of October. The developers have already informed that a new Agent will be added with the new Act in Valorant. The last one featured Killjoy.

Perhaps, this is indeed a foreshadowing for what is about to come in the next few weeks. Hopefully, this potential new agent will add to the list of controllers in the game. Players have consistently expressed their lack of options in that specific category, as Viper still doesn't feel quite right.