Reports suggest Valorant coming to Android and iOS

Ever since the release of Valorant, the game has seen a mass influx of players. It doesn't matter which game they migrated from, once they tried Valorant out, it seemed to became their new main.

Dropping everything to be the first PRO MOBILE VALORANT Player



Gonna be first to hit radiant pic.twitter.com/1rJQACQydP — IceC (@TwitchIceC) September 16, 2020

Over the course of the last few months, the community has been prevalently influenced by the direction Valorant is taking. Needless to say, the highly active community wants the game on the different platforms like console and mobile.

After the recent successes of Among Us and Fall Guys, it has become quite clear that games become successful because they are fun, and not because of high-quality graphics. Valorant is one such game, primarily because of the abilities and other gameplay mechanics.

Valorant might be available for Android and iOS soon

Imagining such a game on console is difficult though, as there is a massive amount of work that goes into porting a PC game. However, when the device in question is a smaller one, like Nintendo Switch or Mobile, then the main area of concern for most developers is optimization.

For anyone who asks, Yes Valorant Mobile is REAL. I leaked it awhile back. It is still in development. https://t.co/QNUfazK8Kg — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) September 22, 2020

Recently, speculations have suggested that Valorant is going to be available on Android and iOS sooner rather than later. The developers though, have not officially announced anything as of yet.

Despite this, social media is booming with the news. These rumors will hopefully be confirmed in due course.

Popular Valorant data miner @ValorLeaks recently provided an update about the game coming to mobile through a Twitter post. This was also corroborated by several other professionals, with @SkillCapped being one of those who evidently displayed a new string of code for the Mobile UI.

How will it be on a mobile phone?

The question that arises is, with a game that is dependent on connectivity more than anything else, will mobiles be able to sustain Valorant? Only time will tell.

As for the optimization, Valorant is a game that has been fundamentally designed to fit any UI. Players have reported playing Valorant on laptops with 4GB RAM and no graphic card. Thus, it is clear that optimization would not be a big issue for Valorant. However, connectivity and frame rate could grow into a cause for concern.

Modern day cell phones have developed significantly, which means that running high end games like PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile hasn't been a problem. Considering how far mobile gaming has come, it wouldn't be overly far-fetched to imagine Valorant on a handheld device in the near future.