Valorant: Is a ‘Battle Royale’ game mode on the cards?

Prominent data miner, Valorant Leaks, has been doing a commendable job of late, by letting the Valorant community know about some of the potential updates which they can look forward to in the future patches.

With every patch update comes new files along with traces of the future changes which will be arriving in the coming months. Dataminers like Valorant Leaks, floxay, and Valorant News and leaks mine the hidden files and leak some crucial information of possible changes to the community.

This time around, Valorant Leaks have found files (following Valorant patch 1.08) that possibly hints at two new game modes, one of which can perhaps be a battle royale like Fortnite.

Valorant leaks hint at a ‘Battle Royale’ game mode

New Gamemodes:

Alt5 - No Info, Codename



Alt6 - Contains Orbs (Like Spike Rush), Operator Orb, Phantom Orb, Jett & Raze Ultimate Orbs, Health Small Orb (Does not heal you to full health)



SiteRush - Rush and plant the bomb, it is currently being testing with C Site. #VALORANT — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) September 16, 2020

Riot’s game director of Valorant, Joe Ziegler, had previously talked about how the devs wanted to create a game mode that would relieve much of the stress from Valorant’s competitive matchmaking.

Existing game modes, like the Deathmatch and the Spike Rush, acts more like warm-up sessions than stress busters, and that is why Valorant is in dire need of a better game mode, which might be as fun as League of Legends’ ‘Aram’.

Hence, Valorant Leaks finding hidden files on new game modes in patch 1.08, shouldn’t come as a surprise. However, what really does surprise the fans is the fact that one of the modes has a very high possibility of being a battle royale.

Valorant Leaks writes, “Alt6 - Contains Orbs (Like Spike Rush), Operator Orb, Phantom Orb, Jett & Raze Ultimate Orbs, Health Small Orb (Does not heal you to full health)”.

According to the data mine, the ALT 6 game mode will have something of an orb collection race which is quite similar to the base game mechanics of any sandbox battle royale IP.

Similar games like PUBG, Fortnite, and Call of Duty Warzone are incredibly popular among first-person shooter fans. If Riot does want to create a game mode around that genre, then Valorant is sure to benefit from it greatly.

The second data mine hints at a mode called ‘SiteRush’ which, according to Valorant Leaks, is a mode that revolves around planting the Spike as soon as possible. This feels quite reminiscent of the ‘Retake’ game mode of CS: GO, which again is very popular in Valve’s shooter.

The supposed ‘Retake’ mode is being tested on ‘C-Site’, which hints at the Reactor area in Haven.