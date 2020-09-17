Unique leaked skin sets coming soon in Valorant

The latest patch in Valorant has brought some minor changes to weapons in the game. Amending a few minor changes from the previous update, patch 1.08 saw a revamp for The Guardian. Besides all these changes, the community is now speculative about the latest skins in the game.

Twitter saw a massive overflow of opinions regarding cosmetics after the recent patch update. Riot Games had also previously announced its collaboration with Prime Gaming.

New skin bundles coming to Valorant

Prime Gaming IN-GAME Screen #VALORANT



~ More Rewards to come, Every Month.

The exclusives offered there became a focal point of discussion. Nevertheless, the addition of the Ego By One Tap Skin Set had players wondering about more cosmetics in the game.

Recent reports suggest that there will be at least a couple more skin sets coming in September. While these skins offer no tactical supremacy, they definitely make a player stand out.

Smite Skin Bundle | #VALORANT



~ Smite Classic (875 VP)

~ Smite Odin (875 VP)

~ Smite Judge (875 VP)

~ Smite Phantom (875 VP)

~ Smite Knife (1,750 VP)

According to popular data miner @ValorLeaks, the Smite Skin Bundle is also making its way to the game. Several posts on Twitter displayed the in-game design of the Ego series.

Another post focused on the Smite series, which will have the Classis Revolver, Odin, Judge, Phantom, and a knife skin. The price of this Smite skin set would be 875 VP each, and 1750 VP for the knife.

The Ego cosmetic set will also have several gun buddies coming with it. Thus, it is only fair to assume that the Smite set will have the same. However, it might be strictly for Prime Gaming Valorant rewards.

Stylistic differences in skin sets

There will be four color variants for the Ego Skin Set Bundle: White and Black, Red and Black, White and Gold, and Cyan and Lilac. The cost of the Ego By One Tap Skin Bundle would be 1775 VP for Guardian, Stinger, Ghost, and Vandal. For the knife, it's 3550 VP, which players feel is a little overpriced.

Subsequently, the Smite Set will have a totally different 'thunderous' look to all its variants. The image posted on Twitter by @ValorLeaks shows the Blue and Black variants. These two aesthetic choices fit the Valorant lore quite impeccably.

Has Riot Games overpriced these skin bundles?

With all these new cosmetics in the game, players now have a wide range to choose from. However, a growing concern amongst the community suggests disagreement with the prices.

Riot has been criticized before for this, although buying cosmetics in Valorant is entirely on the player's discretion. They do not offer any advantage, thus, it is relatively futile to argue about their prices in-game.

