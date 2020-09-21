Valorant: Team Kolkata, represented by Velocity Gaming, are winners of the Skyesports Championship 2.0

The Valorant Skyesports Championship 2.0 came to a close with Team Kolkata winning the Grand Finals with a 2-1 victory against Team Chennai.

In a day that saw both the semifinals and finals taking place, the Skyesports Championship 2.0 had a lot of incredible action in store for Indian Valorant fans.

Screen Grab : Skyesports

Semifinals 1 between Team Mumbai and Chennai was incredibly close, and the former almost won a spot in the finals, before Chennai started to make a comeback.

The scoreline ended 13-11 in favor of Chennai, with sMxYT topping the fag charts with 33 kills.

The second semis, however, between Team Kolkata and Hyderabad was a stomp, and the team represented by Velocity Gaming won it 13-4.

Screen Grab : Skyesports

The Valorant Skyesports Championship 2.0 Grand Finals was very close

Velocity gaming, or Team Kolkata (with regards to this competition) remains the most dominant Valorant roster in India, and with the Skyesports Championship 2.0 win, they have cemented themselves as the best team in the nation.

Not only were they able to win every single Valorant tournament in India, but Velocity Gaming was also able to rank in the top 10 of the vlr.gg Asia-Pacific charts.

The roster was able to steamroll their way through every competition; however, this time around, Chennai put up a fight and managed to take one map away from Kolkata.

The first map in Ascent was going rather close, till Kolkata stepped on the gas and pulled ahead to secure a 13-8 finish. Despite the best efforts of Chennai’s Rafaaa, who topped the charts with Phoenix, securing 29 kills, Chennai couldn't win the map.

However, the team soon answered back on Bind, with a 13-8 score, and Rafaaa again was the best player in the squad.

Image Credits: Skyesports

The third map on Split settled the battle between the two sides, helping Kolkata took home the Skyesports Championship 2.0.