Riot to gift Wild Rift players 10 free Wild Pass levels to aid Battepass progression

League of Legends: Wild Rift players are in for a bit of a treat, as Riot games will be helping them out a bit by providing each Battlepass owner with 10 free levels on their Wild Pass.

Lately, there has been a lot of negative feedback from the Wild Rift community on the difficulty of completing the mobile MOBA’s Wild Pass in a limited time.

Hey y'all, we heard your feedback that it felt bad to not reach the last few bonus levels on the Wild Pass without investing into the Elite version. So, to address that, all current Wild Pass owners will get 10 levels free of charge through the in-game mail system! Have fun! pic.twitter.com/xvvMNh4gb4 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 9, 2021

In a recent tweet, the official Wild Rift handle opened up about completing the Battlepass within that time frame and acknowledged that it had been an issue for the majority of the players.

Developers said,

“We heard your feedback that it felt bad to not reach the last few bonus levels on the Wild Pass without investing into the Elite version. So, to address that, all current Wild Pass owners will get 10 levels free of charge through the in-game mail system! Have fun!”

Players who have purchased the pass can redeem the free level via the in-game mail system.

Wild Rift’s Wild Pass two will be concluding soon, and this made many who purchased premium content feel that there was not enough time to finish it before the timer runs out.

The normal Wild Pass can be unlocked with the use of just 590 Wild Cores. However, it does not come with any XP boost system to help the players out. The Elite version, on the other hand, which goes for 990 Wild Cores, provides players with a five-level boost making it significantly easier to unlock the premium rewards faster.

Hence, it created a situation for Wild Rift players where they could not complete the pass tiers without investing in the Elite version.

Now, with Wild Pass three on the horizon, fans are expecting many changes to the system and feel that Riot will be implementing tweaks that will make Wild Pass progression easier for more casual players.

