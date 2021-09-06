Wild Rift is finally coming to China this month

After immense speculation for over a year, Wild Rift is finally coming to China on September 15, 2021.

The game's official Weibo account confirmed that the wait for Chinese Wild Rift fans would end very soon as Wild Rift's open beta version hits the Chinese servers in mid-September.

Apresentação virtual de Jinx durante as comemorações de aniversário do servidor chinês de LoL



Para anunciar a data de lançamento do beta aberto para o Wild Rift na China ( 15 de Setembro ) pic.twitter.com/su68zjEkm3 — Ascaryan (@newascaryan) September 4, 2021

China's National Press and Publication Administration approved the game last February. The closed beta version was previously launched in various Asian countries for testing purposes, but this is the first time the wider beta will be available in China, where the players' data will be stored on a permanent basis.

South Asia will still have to wait to officially get their hands on Wild Rift

South Asia remains the only region in the world where the game hasn’t been released yet (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

League of Legends happens to be one of the most played games in China and the South Asian regions. Now that the MOBA's mobile counterpart has officially been unveiled in China, Riot has ambitious plans with the game.

TJ Sports announced the foundation of @wildrift City Championship in China.



City Championship is a Collegiate-level series that will provide Collegiate teams a seat in the 2022 Chinese League Qualifiers, Signups going live on September 20.https://t.co/aDf09Eawgh pic.twitter.com/ioiY0oHUXW — Wild Rift Esports News (@WRCompetitive) September 5, 2021

TJ Sports, which conducts LPL, had already launched an esports scene in China, even before the release of Wild Rift's wider beta. All Chinese LPL organizations have signed rosters for the Wild Rift and will be competing in a qualifier starting September 11.

Last week, Spark Invitational was also organized as a LAN event in Shanghai, having a prize pool worth 77,000 USD. Da Kun Gaming won the contest and qualified for the Wild Rift World Championship 2021.

TJ Sports has also officially announced a Wild Rift League that will be held at the year's end, consisting of the best teams from across the country.

Tencent will launch League of Legends: Wild Rift in mainland China on Sep 15. It had previously been undergoing testing in the country this year



It will go up against Honor of Kings, which is also operated by Tencent. As well as Brawl Stars..... which is also operated by Tencent pic.twitter.com/NDHIL2UrDu — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 3, 2021

Now, as Wild Rift is finally coming to the Chinese regional servers by September 15, South Asia remains the only region in the world where the game hasn’t been released yet. Riot is yet to comment about anything on the matter officially.

