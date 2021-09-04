Riot unveils Frost and Flame event with Wild Rift patch 2.4b, accompanied by two new champions 

Riot has unveiled Wild Rift's patch 2.4b and fans will be getting their hands on two new champions alongside the regular ones and item adjustments.

The patch will also add new skins and introduce Wild Rift players to the Frost and Flame event. Brand, the first new entry, is a mage champion that can either be used in mid lane or as a support. The second entry, Nunu & Willup, gank their way through by snowballing opponent champions.

Here are the details that one needs to know about Wild Rift patch 2.4b

Wild Rift patch 2.4b preview

New Champions:

1 - Brand, The Burning Vengeance

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

According to League lore,

"Once a tribesman of the icy Freljord named Kegan Rodhe, the creature known as Brand is a lesson in the temptation of greater power. Seeking one of the legendary World Runes, Kegan betrayed his companions and seized it for himself—and, in an instant, the man was no more. His soul burned away, his body a vessel of living flame, Brand now roams Valoran in search of other Runes, swearing revenge for wrongs he could not have suffered in a dozen mortal lifetimes."

As confirmed by Riot, Brand will be released on September 9 at 00.01 UTC.

2 - Nunu & Willump, The Boy and his Yeti

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

According to League lore,

"Once upon a time, there was a boy who wanted to prove he was a hero by slaying a fearsome monster—only to discover that the beast, a lonely and magical yeti, merely needed a friend. Bound together by ancient power and a shared love of snowballs, Nunu and Willump now ramble wildly across the Freljord, breathing life into imagined adventures. They hope that somewhere out there, they will find Nunu’s mother. If they can save her, maybe they will be heroes after all…"

Riot has confirmed that Nunu & Willump will be released on September 9 at 00.01 UTC.

New Skins:

Jade Dragon Wukong

Gatekeeper Galio

Popstar Ahri

Arclight Brand

Spirit Fire Brand

Grungy Nunu & Willump

Zombie Slayer Nunu & Willump

The first three skins from the aforementioned will be released on September 2, and the others will be released on September 9.

Accessories

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

Players can earn or purchase Wild Rift accessories from a bunch of different sources. Here's a list of all of them.

Baubles : Dumpster Fire, I’m Just Warming Up

: Dumpster Fire, I’m Just Warming Up Icons : Branded, Yeti of the Tales

: Branded, Yeti of the Tales Recalls : Fire and Ice

: Fire and Ice Icon Borders : Elemental Differences

: Elemental Differences Emotes: Proud of Myself, Wakey Wakey

All accessories will be released throughout the patch.

Events

1 - Frost and Flame

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

The official event description reads,

"Two sons of the Freljord—one who befriended a monster, and one who became a monster. Two powerful elements—the first used to create, the second to destroy. Complete daily missions to earn tokens that can be used in the event shop for sizzling and chilling rewards!"

As confirmed by Riot, The Frost and Flame event will begin on September 9 at 00.01 UTC.

Champion Changes

1 - Ahri

The Ninetailed Fox will be getting a small bugfix that will low-key affect her power levels. Riot thinks that Ahri doesn’t need compensation due to some other items being shifted, and also because of her overpowering nature in season 11.

Fox Fire - [BUGFIX] Movement speed will now properly decay over time

2 - Akali

Riot inferred that Akali is performing too well in the Baron lane. Thus, they have decided to nerf her by taking some of the power out of her Wild Rift passive. This will make it more difficult for her to secure a lead in the laning phase.

Now, it will also become harder for her to chase down enemies in the late game.

Assassin's Mask - Movement speed: 50% → 30% ; Base damage: 40-180 → 28-140

3 - Akshan

Akshan was introduced a few weeks back in the Wild Rift and has yet to make any significant long-term impact on the game. Riot is bringing up the Rogue Sentinel's baseline damage output and giving him some critical scaling to boost his prowess.

Avengerang - Base damage: 5/30/55/80 → 5/35/65/95

Heroic Swing - [NEW] Shots can now critically strike for 150% damage

Comeuppance - [NEW] Damage per tick is increased by crit chance, up to 50% at 100% crit: (20/25/30 + 12.5% AD) x (1 + 50% Critical Rate) - (80/100/120 + 50% AD) x (1 + 50% Critical Rate)

4 - Gragas

As inferred by Riot Games,

"Gragas is causing too much of a ruckus on the Rift, particularly at the highest levels of Wild Rift play."

Thus they are nerfing some of the utility and power that he has in abundance, allowing his enemies some good room to play around.

Base Stats - Armor per level: 4.7 → 4.3 (106 at level 15 → 101 at level 15)

Barrel Roll - Base damage: 80/130/180/230 → 65/120/175/230 ; Slow: 40/45/50/55% → 30/35/40/45%

Drunken Rage - Cooldown: 4.5s → 5s

5 - Katarina

According to Riot, Katarina’s ability to nullify damage coupled with her mobility advantage and strong damage output has been a source of frustration for enemy midlanders. Thus, Riot is reducing her base health to make the Sinister Blade more vulnerable in Wild Rift's early laning phase.

Base Stats - Base health: 650 → 570

6 - Kennen

Kennen has remained one of the most ignored Wild Rift champions and was in desperate need of some love. Thus, Riot is giving him a few small bonuses to charge up his laning power. This should electrify his presence in Baron Lane.

Thundering Shuriken - Base damage: 75/130/185/240 → 85/140/195/250

Electrical Surge - On-hit bonus damage: 10/20/30/40 + 60% Bonus AD + 20% AP → 25/35/45/55 + 70/80/90/100% Bonus AD + 25%AP

Lightning Rush - Bonus attack speed: 40/50/60/70% → 50/60/70/80%

7 - Thresh

Since Thresh is a high-skill cap champion, his power levels upon release left something to be desired. Riot is increasing the base soul drop rate and reducing Flay's charge time to compensate for Wild Rift's faster pace and shorter gametime.

Base Stats - Base health: 570 to 610

Base health regen - 7.5 to 11

Damination - Base soul drop rate: 33% → 40% (Bad luck protection unchanged)

Dark Passage - Shield strength: 55/110/165/220 → 65/115/165/215

Flay - Passive charge time: 10s → 6s

In summary, Wild Rift patch 2.4b will be introducing new champions along with a lot of buffs, nerfs and adjustments to the game. There are many underperforming and underwhelming champions in Season 3.

Developers will be looking to buff most of them ahead of the game's first ever Worlds Championship and help them make their way back into the meta.

