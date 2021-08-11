Riot to introduce new Legendary items for tanks, supports and assassins in League of Legends’ Preseason 2022 

Riot Games wants to ensure that Legendary items within League of Legends also feel as unique as Mythic items for a wide variety of champions.

The Mythic Forge Update was showcased during preseason 2021 and focused on the introduction of new Mythic items, like Galeforce and Kraken Slayer, to the game. Every class within the game received at least three Mythic items and thereby provided a lot of options to choose from depending on the game. However, while different champion classes do have a varied number of Mythic items, the number of Legendary items is quite small.

Riot is therefore looking to bring changes to this and to ensure that Legendary items hold some value within the game as well.

New Mythic options and Legendaries for supports, tanks and assassins in League of Legends’s Preseason 2022

Currently, Mythic items for supports are quite limited. Apart from that, Legendary items are an issue for not just supports but tanks and assassins as well. Some of the top Legendary items in the game are Morellonomicon, Mejai’s Soulstealer, Void Staff and others.

Riot introduced a variety of Mythic items for all classes in 2021 (Image via League of Legends)

It often happens that the Legendary items recommended for mages and assassins are the same within League of Legends. While in the case of Mythics, the options are class specific, it is often difficult to decide which item to buy when it comes to Legendaries. This leads to confusion amongst players and becomes quite an issue in the middle of an intense game of League of Legends.

It is specifically mentioned in the case of marksmen that what to buy depends on the enemy. However, for the other classes, no such special mention is provided. Riot feels that champions should also have options in the Legendary section where a particular champion will excel if that item is bought. Instead, the current situation is such that a certain Legendary item performs average for a large chunk of champions, especially for tanks, assassins and supports.

Therefore, the game will introduce more Legendary options for these classes. This will save a lot of time for players as they will not have to scramble through a large list of items in the middle of a match. They will be able to buy the Legendary item that fits their class and thus, reduce the intensity of strategic decision-making regarding item management late in the game. Other than that, supports will also receive further options in the Mythic slot as that is quite limited as well.

Riot will showcase these changes in the upcoming 2022 Preseason of League of Legends.

