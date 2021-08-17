Riot outlines the champion nerf and buff list for League of Legends patch 11.17

League of Legends patch 11.17 is just a week away, and the devs have already started to outline the changes for some of the champions in the upcoming update.

Patch 11.17 will focus more on balance changes that will look to tone down some of the more overpowered picks while giving the underwhelming champions some quality-of-life changes.

Patch 11.17 Preview is here!



A few systems changes, champion adjustments, and a light set of buffs/nerfs that are a bit more solo queue focused for now, since there is no pro play on this patch.



11.18/11.19 will be more pro-focused (Worlds is on 11.19). pic.twitter.com/B5oBTN2PN7 — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 16, 2021

Apart from the straight-off nerfs and buffs, the kits of some of the League of Legends champions will be adjusted as well. Moreover, item changes will also be on the way, and the bruiser picks will see a significant amount of nerfs coming their way.

Here is a list of all champions in the update list for League of Legends patch 11.17.

League of Legends patch 11.17 preview

System nerfs

Divine Sunderer

Serpent's Fang

Wit's End

System Buffs

Hullbreaker

Youmuu's Ghostblade

Champion Nerfs

Graves

Irelia

Kayn (Blue)

Leona

Viego

Zed

Along with the nerf to his core item Divine Sunderer, Viego will also be receiving changes to his kit as Riot would like to make him a bit less effective both in the mid lane and the jungle.

Viego has an incredibly high pick rate in League of Legends’ pro play and has oftentimes snowballed out of control after an early lead, as the core Divine Sunderer build not only makes him tanky but allows him to deal an incredible amount of damage as well.

Champion Buffs

Ekko

Evelynn

Lissandra

Nami

Senna

Teemo

Xayah

The Lissandra buffs were a long time coming, as season 11 has affected her potential in the mid-lane significantly. League of Legends' item overhaul in this season has affected how well she does in the lane and during late-game team fights.

Compared to some of the other meta picks like Syndra, Sylas, and Lee Sin, Lissandra does not bring much to the table, apart from some hard crowd control.

Champion Adjustments

Akshan

Amumu

Gangplank

Lucian

