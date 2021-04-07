Riot outlines details for all the Rammus “mini-rework” changes in League of Legends patch 11.8 preview

The Rammus “mini-rework” has been in the works by the devs for quite some time now, and League of Legends’ resident Armordillo will be receiving that update in the very next patch.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter revealed some of the tentative changes that the devs have been planning for Rammus in patch 11.8.

11.8 Patch Preview with tentative changes:



Feedback always welcome, the team is still making final adjustments on a few of these. pic.twitter.com/CmvKpDRl72 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 6, 2021

The patch preview outlines a significant number of changes that some of the champions will be receiving in the MOBA. The jungle meta will be the most affected this time around as champions like Zed, Darius, Morgana, and Diana will be given more agency to take up that role in solo queue matchmaking.

Yorick, on the other hand, will be getting some nerfs, as the buffs that he received in patch 11.7 made him extremely overpowered when going for more lethality in his build.

In the tweet, Yetter also brushes over the changes that League of Legends' Rammus will be receiving with his mini-rework. Not only will there be some damage adjustments with a VFX update, but he will also be getting an entirely new ultimate ability.

Soaring Slam will help provide him with the play-making potential that he lacked till now, and the Armordillo might soon become a popular pick when it comes to League of Legends' ranked and standard solo-queue.

Rammus changes revealed in League of Legends patch 11.8 preview

Rammus' Gameplay update will be rolling to PBE tomorrow, and here are some of his new VFXs~! ✨



Here's a video of his new Base VFXs~!



More info and skin changes in the thread below~ 👇 pic.twitter.com/SntkV7P5ao — ✂️ Little Sirhaian Doll 🧵 (@Sirhaian) April 1, 2021

Powerball

Base Damage :: 100/135/170/205/240 >>> 100/130/160/190/220

Defensive Ball Curl (W)

Basic attacks extend the duration of Defensive Ball Curl by 0.4s, up to a maximum of 4 additional seconds.

Puncturing Taunt

Taunt Duration.. 1.25 / 1.5 / 1.75 / 2.0 / 2.25 »> 1.2 / 1.4 / 1.6 / 1.8/ 2.0 seconds

Soaring Slam (R)

Soaring Slam (R)

Rammus leaps into the air and slams down, dealing 100 / 175 / 250 (+0.6 AP) magic damage and Slowing enemies by 15/ 17.5 / 20% for 1.5 seconds. Rammus generates aftershocks at the target location for 4 seconds, dealing 20 / 30 / 40 (+0.1AP) magic damage and stacking the initial slow up to four times. Damage near the center is increased up to 150% damage based on the distance traveled. If Soaring Slam is cast while Rammus is in Powerball, enemies near the center are also Knocked up and dealt Powerball's damage.

Cooldown: 100/80/60 >>> 130/110/90 seconds

Radius :: 400

Knock up Radius: 200 • Dash Distance is equal to 130% of Rammus' average movement speed over the past 1 second.