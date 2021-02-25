Riot outlines upcoming champion updates in League of Legends patch 11.5 early notes

With the next big League of Legends patch on the horizon, Riot Games has decided to give players a preview of what they can expect with the upcoming updates.

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter previously outlined a series of changes coming to the champions and items with patch 11.5. However, it was only until yesterday that he provided the community with details on the tweaks that the League of Legends devs are currently working on.

11.5 Patch preview with the full changes. Not 100% final but we're getting close.



Samira (a bit overnerfed) and Qiyana added to the buff list as well. pic.twitter.com/RJjQsNTW1e — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 23, 2021

The League of Legends patch 11.5 early notes are all tentative changes that Riot is testing. Not all of the mentioned changes will be reaching the final League of Legends update patch.

League of Legends patch 11.5 early notes

#1 League of Legends Champions Updates

Azir

W soldier auto-attack damage 60-160 ⇒ 50-150.

Gragas

Q mana cost 60-80 ⇒ 80.

Advertisement

Jax

Attack damage per level 3.38 ⇒ 4.25.

Karma

Cooldown 9-7s ⇒ 8-6s.

Kog’Maw

W on-hit magic damage 3-6% ⇒ 3-7% max health.

Master Yi

E on-hit damage 18-50 ⇒ 20-60.

Pyke

Passive grey health storage 25-50% (by champion level) of damage taken ⇒ 10% (+25% lethality), increased to 35% (+50% lethality) when two or more enemies nearby.

Qiyana

R damage 100-240 ⇒ 100-300.

W on-hit damage 8-40 ⇒ 8-64, movement speed 5-10 ⇒ 5-13%.

Rammus

Health per level 95 ⇒ 80.

Rell

Base armor 35 ⇒ 32.

W cooldown 11s ⇒ 13s (both W cooldowns).

Samira

Attack damage per level 2.3 ⇒ 3.

Q damage ratio 80-110% ⇒ 80-120% total attack damage.

Sejuani

W second hit damage 5.25% ⇒ 6% max health.

Senna

No longer grants over 100% crit chance. Excess crit chance is instead granted as lifesteal (at the same conversation rate as before).

Guinsoo’s Rageblade crit to on-hit conversion is now capped at 100% crit chance, Guinsoo’s on-hit damage now affected by champion crit damage modifiers.

Seraphine

R cooldown 160-120 ⇒ 180-120.

Passive changed:

[removed] Notes deal 95% damage of the previous ones to non-minions

[new] Notes from allies deal 25% damage.

Shaco

W area of effect damage 15-35 ⇒ 10-30, single target damage 35-95 ⇒ 25-85; deals an additional 10-50 damage to monsters.

Trundle

Q cooldown 4s ⇒ 3.5s.

Twitch

Passive ability power 3% ⇒ 2.5%.

R attack damage bonus 25-55 ⇒ 30-60; duration 5 ⇒ 6 seconds.

Udyr

Health per level 99 ⇒ 92.

R total aura damage 50-275 ⇒ 40-240.

#2 League of Legends Item Updates

Black Cleaver

Advertisement

Health 300 ⇒ 400.

Cost 330 ⇒ 3100.

Combined cost 1050 ⇒ 850.

Passive changed:

[old] Damaging Abilities and Attacks (On-Hit) against fully Carved enemies deal an additional 5% missing Health physical damage. Damage over time effects deal 40% Butcher damage (0.5s cooldown).

[new] Dealing physical damage to a champion grants 5 movement speed per stack of Carve on them for 2 seconds.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

[New] Wrath cannot benefit from more than 100% Critical Strike Chance. Critical Strike damage modifiers affect Wrath’s On-Hit damage conversion.

Maw of Malmortius

Cost 3100 ⇒ 2800.

Combined cost 700 ⇒ 400.

Muramana

Passive auto-attack damage 2.5% ⇒ 1.5% max mana as damage, ability damage 2.5% max mana +6% total attack damage ⇒ (3.5% for melee users, 2.7% for ranged users) max mana + 6% total attack damage.

Serpent’s Fang

Passive changed:

[old] Shield Reaver: Attacks and spells deal (70 + 40% bonus attack damage) additional physical damage to Shielded targets.

[new] Shield Reaver: Dealing damage to an enemy champion reduces any shields they gain by (50% | 25% for Ranged Champions) for 3 seconds. Reduce all shields by (50% | 25% for Ranged Champions) when you damage an enemy who is unaffected by Shield Reaver.

Stridebreaker

Passive attack damage 100% ⇒ 75%; slow lowered 60% ⇒ 40%; dash range increased by 100 units.

#3 League of Legends Bug Fixes (ongoing work)

Social Panel

Social panel not connecting.

Friends list not loading, incorrect status being displayed, friends not populating.

Player won’t be sent a friend request if their friend list is full.

Ranked information disappears from hovercard when a player is in a normal game.

Chat stutters when typing messages in quick succession.

Folders reorder themselves between sessions.

LoR and Valorant folders go missing when sorting by “Group Games & Servers”.

Clicking ‘Show Dates” in chat box will cause text boxes to overlap.

Client Stability

Reducing crashes.

Reducing Javascript errors.

Continue to fix memory leaks.

Continued architecture work to clean up our codebase.

Also Read: Black Cleaver buffs might be on the way to League of Legends