Riot to partner with BallStreet Trading for Teamfight Tactics North American Esports

The North American Teamfight Tactics Esports scene is in for an exciting time as Riot heads into a partnership with BallStreet Trading to boost the competitive scene in the region.

The League of Legends-based board game has been growing in popularity ever since the Fates set came in. The recently hosted Fates championship was immensely successful. Riot saw a great deal of community participation in Teamfight Tactics in terms of viewership and player involvement.

Fantasy sports and prediction games around Esports leagues have been in vogue for quite a while now. Riot partnering with BallStreet Trading for Teamfight Tactics will spice up the scene even more.

.@RiotGames has named @BallStreetApp the official fantasy and fan engagement partner of @TFT esports in North America.@jfudge talks to Ballstreet and Riot's Matt Archambault about this new deal and what it means to TFT esports fans. https://t.co/Lq4eoMtFrf pic.twitter.com/Mr45ZgZNTn — The Esports Observer (@esportsobserved) April 23, 2021

In a recent announcement, Riot Games said they would be and naming BallStreet Trading their Official Fantasy and Fan Engagement Partner for Teamfight Tactics North America Esports.

Riot is looking to boost the Teamfight Tactics Esports scene of the region through its trading platform, in a partnership that will last for several years.

Riot Games and BallStreet Trading team up for Teamfight Tactics

Face the darkness, or extinguish the light? Hit LIKE ❤️ to be notified when #TeamfightTactics #Reckoning launches on 28th April! pic.twitter.com/1nmflamyxS — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) April 21, 2021

The BallStreet trading platform will help Teamfight Tactics create a free-to-play feature for fans to use and allow them to compete against other players during each of the North American Teamfight Tactics events.

There will be a reward-based prize system as well, and this will look to help get more players involved in the game.

When talking about the partnership with Riot Games, Scott San Emeterio, BallStreet CEO, said:

“We are elated for the opportunity to work with Riot Games and offer a real-time competitive experience to fans of North American Teamfight Tactics Esports. Our focus will be on understanding the TFT audience and making sure we are enhancing their viewing experience.”

He added that,

"Through BallStreet’s next-generation fantasy game, we hope to give competitive TFT fans an engaging platform where they can connect, compete, and win great prizes while watching live matches. We’re excited to help enhance the viewing experience of competitive TFT with a never-before-seen product in the space.”

We're proud to announce that @WisdomMediaGG (Giant Slayer) will be partnering with @riotgames to cover all NA @TFT Esports throughout Set 5 Reckoning!



If you're looking to stay up to date on the scene, be sure to check out our brand new website!



⚔️https://t.co/qyAFG8XruM pic.twitter.com/a62SbGZs4o — Teamfight Tactics by Giant Slayer (@GiantSlayerTFT) April 23, 2021

With Riot also partnering with Wisdom Media, the organization will be looking to boost North America’s Teamfight Tactics Esports scene significantly.