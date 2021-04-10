Korea’s 8Ljaywalking is the winner of the Teamfight Tactics Fates championship

The Teamfight Tactics Fates championship was a very exciting time for the League of Legends-based board game. On the final day, which was day three of the event, five rounds were played, with Korea’s 8LJayWalking winning the finals and the grand prize.

The format for day three of the Teamfight Tactics Fates championship was not like day one and day two. On the final day, players were set to compete against each other in a “checkmate format.”

The goal at this stage of the tournament was to hit an 18-point threshold. This is why the points that the players had accumulated in the first two days were reset.

The player who hits the 18-point threshold and finishes first in a lobby would be the one to earn the title of the Teamfight Tactics Fates World Champion.

24 incredible players from all over the world, 1 CHAMPION. 🏆



Congratulations to 8ljaywalking from 🇰🇷 our Set 4 TFT Fates World Champion!! 🥇



A big GGWP to all of the amazing competitors! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/KsvKMopxp3 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 9, 2021

It was Korea’s 8LJayWalking who came out as the winner of the competition and bagged the $41,500 prize for himself.

Heading into the 5th round of the final day of the Teamfight Tactics Fates World Championship, there were a total of six players who made it through to the last stage. This made the competition rather fierce.

8Ljaywalking wins Teamfight Tactics Fates championship with Kayle adept

In the final battle of Lobby 2, @yatsuhash_i 🇯🇵 narrowly defeats @DQA_TFT 🇺🇸 and secures his spot in the Top 8! 💪



Don't miss out on the finals tomorrow at 5:00AM PDT/8:00PM CST

📺 https://t.co/pWBLAh6vnO

🟣 https://t.co/7TTPNPPJBZ pic.twitter.com/KrALuOvodR — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 8, 2021

8Ljaywalking won the whole thing in round 5 with Kayle Adept, who completely took over the board.

Advertisement

The Korean champion went into the final day of the Teamfight Tactics Fates World Championship with a first and second-place finish in round 1. However, he had a slight hiccup in round two, where he placed fifth and then eighth place in round 3.

It was a challenging climb back up for 8Ljaywalking, and with ZyKOo (the other favorite to win it all) coming last in round 4, the champion capitalized on it and secured himself first place in the tournament.