Riot provides preview details for League of Legends patch 11.24B, Lux gets a massive nerf to her Q

League of Legends patch 11.24B is going to be a micro update, where Riot Games will focus on introducing small balance updates to pre-season 12.
Patch 11.24B is scheduled to go out tomorrow, and League of Legends’ gameplay designer Riot Phlox has already tweeted about some of the changes that players can look forward to when the update finally goes live.
Buffs to Kai’Sa and Varus, and the nerfs to Lux’s Q is one of the biggest highlights of the patch. There will just be a total of 10 champion tweaks this time around, as Riot is looking to smooth out some of the rough edges before season 12 officially launches for the community.
League of Legends patch 11.24B will also be the final update of the year, and Riot Games will be wrapping up preseason 12 with this.
A preview of League of Legends' 11.24B patch
1) Champion Buffs
Gwen
- Base Health: 550 >>> 590
Olaf
- P Max AS: 75% >>> 100%
Kai'sa
- P On-Hit Damage: 4-10 (+1-5) (+10-20% AP) >>> 4-16 (+1-8) (+15-25% AP)
- Q Damage Ratio: 40% bonus AD >>>50% bonus AD
- W Evolved Cooldown Refund: 70% >>> 77%
Varus
- P AS Duration: 5s >>> 5/7/8/11 (levels 1/6/11/16)
- W On-Hit Damage: 7/8/9/10/11 (+25% AP) >>> 7/9/11/13/15 (+30% AP)
- W Stack Damage Ratio: (+2% per 100 AP) target's max HP >>> (+2.5% per 100 AP) target's max HP
Pyke
- P Ally Regen: 35% >>> 40%
- Q Damage: 85/135/185/235/285 >>> 100/150/200/250/300
2) Champion Nerfs
Dr. Mundo
- HP Regen: 8 >>> 6.5
- Q Min Damage: 80/135/190/245/300 >>> 80/130/180/230/280
Kassadin
- P Magic Damage Reduction: 15% >>> 10%
- W Bonus Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 >>> 50/75/100/125/150
Lux
- Q Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 >>> 11 at all ranks
- Q Base Damage: 80/125/170/215/260 >>> 80/120/160/200/240
Vayne
- R Bonus Attack Damage: 35/50/65 >>> 25/40/55
Talon (Jungle)
- W Monster Mod: 150% >>> 130%
3) System Buffs
Glacial Augment
- Heal and Shield Ratio: 7% (per 10% Heal and Shield power) >>> 9% (per 10% Heal and Shield power)
4) System Nerfs
First Strike
- Damage Bonus: 10% >>> 9%
The 11.24B patch for League of Legends will be released by developer Riot tomorrow, December 16, 2021.