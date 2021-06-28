Riot is testing out new loot assets in the League of Legends PBE ahead of “Rise of the Sentinels”

League of Legends is well known for rewarding their players through new events and releases. With every event, Riot Games makes it a point to release a lot of premium rewards for players as an incentive for completing missions and quests.

Content will vary from skin shards to permanent random skins, along with a bonus Orange and Blue Essence as well, thereby making it quite an enticing affair for players.

This time around, League of Legends will be celebrating the “Rise of the Sentinels” event, which is set to start on July 8 with patch 11.14 officially going live as well.

Ruin’s reign will be eternal. Sentinels of Light coming July 8. pic.twitter.com/PL9cRl32bb — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 26, 2021

The event will bring the new champion Akshan, the sentinel of light, to battle against the ruination from completely taking over Runeterra.

As the League of Legends PBE is already well into the 11.14 patch cycle, Riot has already updated the server with new loot assets for players to try out on the beta server.

New League of Legends PBE loot assets

Ruination plunges the world into shadow. Will you find the light? pic.twitter.com/luxMq1Srnr — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 27, 2021

The following League of Legends PBE loot assets were taken from Surrender@20:

Ruined Wraith Pack

Beware! The wraiths come! Contains 3 skin shards worth 1350RP or less (75% chance) OR 4 skin shards worth 975RP or more (20% chance) OR 6 random skin shards from any tier (5% chance). Gemstone and Mythic Skin Permanent drop rates multiplied by 1.5.

Ruined Siege Bag

Stand firm against the siege! Contains 2 skin shards worth 1350RP or less and 1 skin shard worth 1350RP or more. 1% BONUS chance for a random skin permanent. Gemstone and Mythic Skin Permanent drop rates multiplied by 1.5.

Ruined 2021 Orb

Open to reveal a guaranteed random Skin Shard with a 3.5% chance to obtain a Ruined Siege Bag. Gemstone and Mythic Skin Permanent drop rates multiplied by 1.5.

Sentinels 2021 Token

Gained from purchasing event content or completing event missions. Craft into exclusive Sentinels 2021 event content. Tokens are earnable until August 9, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Tokens are purchasable until August 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. PT. Tokens expire on August 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PT.

