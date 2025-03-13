Rise of Ronin character customerization guide

Rise of the Ronin is now on PC, and the player base is eager to see what the fuss is all about. This project was developed by Team Ninja and published by Koei Tecmo Games with a one-year exclusivity window for the PlayStation 5, and this PC port was a long time coming. While players are working on learning the ropes of this harsh new world, some are interested in changing how they look.

With a multiplayer component, some players would prefer to have a distinct look to stand out from the crowd, and the developers didn't forget to add this to the game. This article will cover everything you need to know about how cosmetics work, how to change your appearance, and where you can do it.

How can you change your character's appearance in Rise of the Ronin?

Changing appearances may not mean much to the average player, but hardcore gamers are all in for it (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

To change the appearance of your ronin, you must head to the Longhouse. This is your little fortress where you can rest, repair your equipment, change the appearance of your weapons, and most importantly, change how your character looks. At the start of the game, you will be thrown into a robust character creator, and you shouldn't worry about the idea of making it permanent.

You must first play through a few main missions to unlock the Longhouse, and from there, you can take a break and change your character's appearance. The process is straightforward: after you set foot in the Longhouse, access the Relax menu and scroll down to the Appearance option. This will bring up the same character creator menu from the beginning of the game.

Maybe the initial design of your character has grown on you, and you want to enhance their appearance. The Longhouse will provide everything you need, and this is another way to keep players engaged. Allowing the player base to dictate how their ronin will look will encourage them to inject themselves into the story.

Looks can be deceiving, especially for a deadly ronin (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Most games have players control the same character with generic looks, and most game developers fail to recognize the impact of cosmetics and customizations. Some of these items can grant the player impressive gameplay perks and benefits, such as better stats for strength and defense, while others are purely aesthetic.

Players want to feel they are part of the world and experience the story with an avatar as an extension of themselves rather than filling in the shoes of an established character. Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo Games passed with flying colors for the impressive character creator menu.

