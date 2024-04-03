Rise of the Ronin Kogoro Katsura is among the several famous Bakumatsu era historical figures whom you will meet and befriend on your journey. While his personality is that of a sly statesman who wants to bring peace to his nation, you will often find his eccentric side when he drinks too much sake. Bonding with various characters is essential in Rise of the Ronin, as they can help you out of tough situations.

Finding efficient ways to raise your bond with various characters will be crucial on your adventure across Japan. This Rise of the Ronin Kogoro Katsura bond guide will give you the correct steps you need to take to befriend this eccentric anti-shogunate member.

Rise of the Ronin Kogoro Katsura bond guide

Katsura's boss battle can be a bit challenging for new players (Image via Team Ninja II Heyoimkoko on Youtube)

Katsura can be found in any of the anti-shogunate headquarters in Rise of the Ronin. If you are in Yokohama, you can find him near Sakura Inn during Chapter 1. He uses a katana and can douse enemies with sake making them flammable. Rise of the Ronin Kogoro Katsura is a great pairing with Ryoma Sakamoto, who can buff your handguns with fire damage.

He can also decrease the chances of you getting detected, making him the perfect partner if you prefer stealth.

Best gifts for Kogoro Katsura

As you can guess, Katsura is fond of alcohol, especially sake. If you find any during your trip across Bakumatsu Japan, you should definitely grab some for him. Here is a list of his preferred gifts.

Treasured Sake

Imported Beer

Premium Whiskey

Knot Of Destiny

How to grow your bond with Rise of the Ronin Kogoro Katsura

Like Master Shoin's other students, you can increase your bond quickly with Katsura by challenging him to combat. Defeating him in the training dojo will unlock the Izuna Fan Martial Skill.

You can also finish his Bond mission in Rise of the Ronin, called The Seed Of Doubt to grow close to him.

Rise of the Ronin Kogoro Katsura Bond Bonus Rewards

Like all other characters in Rise of the Ronin, Katsura also gives you certain rewards when you level up your bond with him. Here are the following items and bonuses you can earn.

Acquainted: Vow Of Comradeship and Novice Shinto Munen-ryu Combat Style

Vow Of Comradeship and Novice Shinto Munen-ryu Combat Style Friendly: Charm Point x1, Patriot's Gauntlets, Samurai's Gaiters, Intermediate Shinto Munen-ryu Combat Style

Charm Point x1, Patriot's Gauntlets, Samurai's Gaiters, Intermediate Shinto Munen-ryu Combat Style Inseparable: Choshu Retainer's Hairpin and Advanced Shinto Munen-ryu Combat Style

Choshu Retainer's Hairpin and Advanced Shinto Munen-ryu Combat Style Fated: Charm Point x1 and Master Shinto Munen-ryu Combat Style

This concludes the guide for bonding with Kogoro Katsura. Check out our review of Rise of the Ronin to learn more.