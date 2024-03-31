Sakamoto bond guide Rise of the Ronin.

Ryoma Sakamoto is an important character that players come across early while playing Rise of the Ronin. As such, players are looking for a Sakamoto bond guide to increase their companionship with him. He belongs to the anti-shogunate Tobaku faction and intends to overthrow the Tokugawa Shogunate to restore the power to the Emperor.

Players will come across Sakamoto at the Sakura Inn in Yokohama, where he acts as an ally who is a skilled swordsman equipped with the Hokushin Itto-ryu style. His character is based on a real-life historical figure who played a crucial role in shaping modern Japanese history by taking part in ending the Tokugawa Shogunate.

This article shall provide a Sakamoto bond guide and take a look at how players can increase companionship with him.

Sakamoto bond guide in Rise of the Ronin

Sakamoto bond level can be increased by getting him Western luxuries (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/YouTube-Killerpogyt)

While looking to pass time in Rise of the Ronin players can simultaneously work towards increasing their bond with Sakamoto. To do this, acquiring as many Western luxury products and strong liquors as possible is critical. Taking Ryoma with you on Ronin missions and supporting him on Bond missions are both critical. Finally, you may practice alongside him in the Dojo to forge a stronger bond.

Ryoma Sakamoto likes to embrace foreign cultures and has a keen interest in Western fashion, confectionaries, and liquor. Therefore, these are some great gift options for him:

Premium Whiskey

Milk Chocolate

European Dandy's Kit

Imported Beer

Knot of Destiny

Ryoma Sakamoto is a member of the anti-shogunate group; therefore, you may find him at the Sakura Inn in Bashamichi, Yokohama, during Chapter 1. During the conclusion of Chapter 1, you will stay with him and the other anti-shogunate expulsionists in Saihoji Temple in Edo.

Ryoma spends a brief length of time in the Choshu Clan Villa in Azabu, Edo, toward the beginning of Chapter 2. When he chooses to restore the shogunate later in Chapter 2, you can meet him at Kaishu Katsu's Estate in Akasaka, Edo.

Similar to the tips for raising bond levels in general, you can also raise Ryoma Sakamoto's bond level by making sure he visits your longhouse where you have placed Western accessories to impress him. Luxuries that can raise the bond level are listed below:

Miniature Automobile : For people who like Western items.

: For people who like Western items. Snake-Eyed Umbrella : For people who like cosmetics and fashion.

: For people who like cosmetics and fashion. Spiral Umbrella : For people who like cosmetics and fashion.

: For people who like cosmetics and fashion. Tea Basket: For people who like confectionery.

These items make sure that the people these items attract visit the longhouse more frequently.

