Is there a Rise of the Ronin new game plus mode?

Readers looking for a Rise of the Ronin new game plus mode will be left somewhat disappointed. Team Ninja’s latest action-adventure title does not come with this game mode after you beat its extensive 20-hour long campaign. However, certain sections of the game can be replayed at higher difficulties, affecting both choices and loot drops in the process.

Read on to learn more about the pseudo Rise of the Ronin new game plus mode, and how to unlock it.

Note: Minor spoilers for Rise of the Ronin will follow. Discretion is advised.

There is no traditional Rise of the Ronin new game plus mode

Using the Testament of the Soul for a pseudo Rise of the Ronin new game plus (Image via Team Ninja)

While there is no traditional Rise of the Ronin new game plus mode on offer, players can choose to replay key sections of the game using the “Testament of the Soul” function. The steps to access it are listed as follows:

Boot up your copy of Rise of the Ronin and enter a Longhouse.

Within the Longhouse, head to the Testament of the Soul section.

Hit X to confirm.

You can choose between replaying Ronin Missions (which refer to the main chapters), Bond Missions (individual character missions) or choose to explore parts of the cities on offer instead.

Make your selection, and press X to begin.

Alternatively, it is also possible to access the Testament of the Soul via certain specific locations in the in-game world map.

How to attempt the Midnight difficulty in Rise of the Ronin

The Midnight Difficulty (Image via Team Ninja)

A pseudo Rise of the Ronin new game plus is unlocked after you complete the main campaign. After going through the credits and post-credits scene, you will be presented with the “Midnight” difficulty, which can be accessed via the Testament of the Soul.

Simply press the R3 button on your right analog stick to access (and replay) these chapters with the new difficulty.

What changes does the Midnight difficulty mode bring to Rise of the Ronin?

Midnight features more aggressive enemies (Image via Team Ninja)

The Midnight difficulty in Rise of the Ronin brings with it the following changes:

An overall increased difficulty against enemy NPCs.

Lowered Health regeneration via medicine.

More aggressive enemy AI.

A much more punishing parry window against enemies.

Rise of the Ronin is an action-adventure title from Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

The game takes place in the Bakumatsu era of Japan, exploring the cities of Edo, Yokohama and Kyoto. Players assume control of a member of the fictional Veiled Edge, and they become embroiled in events that shape out the future of the nation while partaking in delightfully accessible yet in-depth combat.

