How to change your appearance in Rise of the Ronin

One of the prominent features of Rise of the Ronin is the creation menu, which you can use to create your character with a certain level of precision. Most open-world RPGs do not allow players to change their appearances later in the game. Fortunately, the latest title from Team Ninja has a straightforward system that lets you do so after playing for a couple of hours.

This guide thoroughly explains how you can easily change your appearance in Rise of the Ronin.

Customize your character's appearance in Rise of the Ronin

Ryoma Sakamoto gives Longhouse access, where you can change your character's appearance. (Image via Team Ninja)

Before changing the physical appearance of your avatar in Rise of the Ronin, you will need to take special action to unlock the Longhouse. In this area, you can modify your appearance and participate in co-op adventures alongside fellow adventurers.

The Longhouse can be found in Miyazaki and can be accessed as soon as you play the game’s main storyline. If you have been to the Pleasure District of Miyazaki and spoken with Taka Murayama, Ryoma Sakamoto will grant you Longhouse access.

To change the way you look, unlock the Longhouse and follow the steps given below:

Navigate to the Longhouse, located at the east end of the Miyozaki Pleasure District.

Then, you have to choose the "Relax" option from the menu.

Following that, select the "Appearance" option.

Now, you can change your character's appearance in the title.

Can you change the appearance of the equipment in Rise of the Ronin?

You can change your equipment's appearance. (Image via Team Ninja)

You can also change your armor appearance. To do so, follow the instructions below:

Go to the Longhouse and select the "Relax" option from the menu. Finally, select the "Redesign" option.

You can then select the preferred armor or cosmetics you want your character to feature. Notably, the layered armor feature does not replace the skills of your current armor, as it is just cosmetic.

In this case, even if you find a low-level piece of gear or a combination of colors that look prominent but do not offer good skills or defense, you can still use them without any penalties.

