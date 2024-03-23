Bonds are important relationships that players form with their allies, and as such, the question of how to quickly raise your bond in Rise of the Ronin has become a prominent topic. This is because strengthening the aforementioned bonds offers very impactful blessings. From combat styles to exclusive items, these blessings help a lot and grant special items, gestures, and titles as rewards.

This article will look at some tips and tricks to quickly raise your bond in Rise of the Ronin.

What are bonds and how to quickly raise your bond in Rise of the Ronin

Area Bond tab from the options screen in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/YouTube-theRadBrad)

A bond is the relationship that players create with their allies, factions, and communities. All the different bonds contribute to a combined Ronin bond, which rewards players every time they level up a tier.

A tip for beginners is to bring allies to help in a fight, offer gifts, have a friendly spar, or initiate conversations to increase bond levels in Rise of the Ronin. Some tips to quickly raise your bond in Rise of the Ronin are:

Players can bring up to two allies to help them in battle and use Testament of the Soul to keep replaying these missions. This improves the bond for both the allies as the replayability factor helps quickly farm XP.

Gifts are items that can be found around the world, bought at vendors, and something that can be given as a reward. Different characters have different tastes, and all effective gift choices will be highlighted with a heart on the menu. Giving those gifts can greatly improve the bonds in Rise of the Ronin.

Players can spar at the Dojo, where hitting the master ranks for fights can offer bond-level improvement rewards.

It is recommended that players talk to NPCs as often as possible when not focusing on the main mission at hand. This is because the dialogue options and conversations increase the bond level.

Finally, players eager to farm Area and Faction bonds need to be on the lookout for Public Order mini-missions, which will improve bonds with the area and get vendors to sell items at a discount.

