How to pass time in Rise of the Ronin

You can pass time in Rise of the Ronin to participate in certain quests that must be completed within a specific timeframe. In this role-playing game (RPG), several missions are only available during the day or night. For example, fugitive-hunting side quests are mostly time-sensitive and usually only appear at night. Hence, if you are looking to change the timeframe in the game quickly, you can choose to pass time in Rise of the Ronin.

The game features a mechanic that allows you to skip time without manually waiting for the day to change. To pass time in Rise of the Ronin, you must unlock this feature by completing the Follow Your Blade Twin main-story mission. This article discusses how you can use this feature to change timeframes easily.

Ways to pass time in Rise of the Ronin

As mentioned, you must complete the Follow Your Blade Twin mission to unlock this feature. You have to go to the Pleasure District and interact with Taka Murayama. Once your conversation with her ends, Ryoma will insist on meeting him outside of the Yokohama Longhouse.

This Longhouse will work as your safehold where you can redecorate your weapons and armor, customize your character, and provide you with features to pass the time. More Longhouses (safehouses) will be unlocked later on around the map, providing the same features.

There are two ways to change the time in the title.

Resting at Longhouses

Longhouse menu options (Image via Team Ninja)

Follow the steps below to use this method to pass the time in Rise of the Ronin:

Firstly, enter the Longhouse. A menu will appear with many options like co-op missions and character customization.

Scroll down to find the option Relax, and four subcategories will appear. Select the Rest option.

Once you select the Rest option, a floating window will appear and provide you with further options featuring different timeframes like Morning, Noon, and Night.

Select one of those options. This will help you change time in Rise of the Ronin.

Using the Pocket Watch

Ryoma gifts you the Pocket Watch in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Team Ninja)

This second way requires you to use the Pocket Watch to pass the time. Ryoma will gift you this item once you visit him near the Yokohama Longhouse after completing the Follow Your Blade Twin mission.

Follow the steps below to change time using the Pocket Watch:

Open your inventory. Then select the Equipment menu.

Press R1 to scroll down to the Key Items submenu. You will notice the Pocket Watch in the list of items.

Select the Pocket Watch, and a floating window will appear similar to the one at the Longhouse. Select the timeframe, and you will be able to pass time from any location.

If you have the item in your loadout, press R1 and use the D-Pad to find it. Then select the Pocket Watch and choose the timeframe to pass the time.

